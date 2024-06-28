“Putting a Plan Together”: Rob Pelinka Reveals JJ Redick’s Promptness to Develop Bronny James

The LA Lakers franchise granted the wishes of many fans. They drafted Bronny James with the 55th pick in the second round. While this brings King James to his dream of sharing a locker room with his son, the Lakers organization is also pumped about having the youngster. And the preparations are already underway.

Recently, Rob Pelinka, in conversation with Spectrum SportsNet, unveiled that the new head coach JJ Redick is already working on integrating Bronny into their team structure.

Pelinka said that Bronny already has a great foundation for a player of his age. He has the basics covered with his regular training so far. So, that will make the job easy for Redick and his staff. He said,

“JJ Redick and his staff are already putting a plan together for Bronny and how they want to develop him into an elite two-way player”. Pelinka said that he knows that Bronny is destined for greatness because he has observed only good things about him.

The 54-year-old claimed that he had lunch with the 19-year-old after his pre-draft practice with the Lakers. He said, “He’s just a very present young man…He’s very confident, but very genuine as well. Clearly was raised well by LeBron and Savannah and we’re just proud of who he is.” The Lakers GM was also ecstatic about the fact that his franchise will make history soon.

In over seven decades of its existence, the league has never had a father-son duo on the same team, as players. And the first time that it’s about to happen, the LA franchise will be at the center. Pelinka said, “The greatest moments in basketball seem to be played out on the Lakers stage.”

He said that if LeBron stays in LA, which is very likely to happen, the Lakers will be a part of yet another glorious chapter of the league.

Pelinka added that this was a very good draft for them as they managed to get Dalton Knecht and Bronny, who he believes will be big players for the franchise in the coming years.

In addition, the Lakers have also appointed a new head coach, JJ Redick, who is assembling his team right now. With such major and exciting additions, it’ll be interesting to see how the Lakers will perform in the next season and how Brinny will evolve under the tutelage of his father.