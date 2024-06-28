“Boy is From Greatness”: Kevin Garnett Declares LeBron James’ Son Bronny Would Exceed Expectations

Despite not being picked up in the first round of the NBA Draft on Wednesday, Bronny James seemed elated when his name was called 55th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. James will now be joining forces with his father in LA after the Lakers took a risk drafting the young USC guard. But unlike us and many others, Kevin Garnett doesn’t think the LA side has anything to lose by drafting Bronny, even claiming that there is greatness in his DNA.

Bronny is far from the perfect prospect but his upside is tough to beat. Standing at 6’1 and over 200 pounds, James is a solid defender at the guard position, with great shot-making skills and passing abilities. James also jumps out of the gym, similar to his superstar father. Despite his pros, people continue to discard the 19 yo, but not Garnett. Last night, Garnett took to his Instagram stories to hype up Bronny before the second round of the NBA draft. Sharing a video of the James gang working out together at Chris Brickley’s New York Gym, Garnett declared Bronny as being from greatness, even adding that he will be better than most are predicting. Captioning his story, he further wrote,

“I am telling you.. Bronny is going to be better than you think. The boy is from greatness frfr… he is still cooking.”

Kevin Garnett hyping up Bronny ahead of Draft night pic.twitter.com/YgXYLMgDSH — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) June 26, 2024

With Bronny now headed to Los Angeles, it’s fair to assume that we should hear about LeBron James extending his contract with the Lakers by nightfall. And while it’s hard to grade this entire pickup from the Lakers just yet, Kevin Garnett has already claimed that Bronny will be a success in the league, mainly due to his sound basketball foundation.

Kevin Garnett liked Bronny as a prospect after his combine showing

The NBA combine isn’t a formality like it used to be in the past. Now each prospect, even one projected to go in the lottery, is put through the wringer to measure player output. A few weeks back, during this year’s Draft Combine, Bronny shocked the world as the 19-year-old, 4-star prospect put the field to shame. Looking at Bronny’s performance in the flesh, Garnett thought that with the right development, Bronny could be elite, even by NBA standards.

Garnett, while speaking with co-host Paul Pierce on their show “Ticket & the Truth”, further endorsed Bronny by saying,

“Bronny looks really good, P. He looks really good. He looks poised. He looks like he wasn’t rattled by everything that was going around. He looked like he is used to the moment. He had a good session where he shot the ball well. If I am a team, bro, I would actually take a chance on that because greatness runs through bro’s veins. You got to know at some point he is going to have a growth spurt, and it’s going to click. … I saw it. I was watching it, and I was like, ‘Man, if somebody got that early and was able to develop that.”

KG is rarely off with his picks, and as one of the greatest power forwards in league history, the Big Ticket sees some intangibles in King James’s eldest son. It will be interesting to see how James performs in the upcoming Summer League matches, as it should be clear from the jump whether he belongs alongside his NBA peers or not.