Rachel Nichols Has High Expectations With Paul George’s Pairing With Joel Embiid

Sourav Bose
Published

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

The arrival of Paul George at the Philadelphia 76ers has given rise to numerous talks over various possibilities. Rachel Nichols recently extended this narrative during the latest episode of UNDISPUTED. The 50-year-old outlined her high expectations from PG13’s pairing with franchise talisman Joel Embiid while shedding light on the reasons.

Even though the reigning champions, the Boston Celtics, remained the prime contender to retain the title, Nichols highlighted the potential emergence of the 76ers upon George’s arrival. According to the NBA analyst, the 34-year-old’s inclusion improved the roster immensely while giving it newer solutions. Expressing her beliefs, she mentioned,

“The Celtics are still the reigning favorites because of the depth of the roster…But make no mistake, Paul George going to the Sixers is just such a perfect fit…He allows Joel Embiid now to be even more of a force on both ends of the floor. It’s gonna take some of the burden off of Tyrese Maxey…It is going to be beautiful to watch those guys play basketball together if they can stay healthy”.

This summarized how influential George could become for his latest organization. Despite his constant struggles with injuries and diminished agility because of it, PG13 remains an elite two-way player in the NBA. His previous season’s stat line of 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals hints precisely at this.

So, his presence could help the 76ers stretch the floor during offensive sequences while lifting the weights off Embiid’s shoulders. On top of this, his guidance and experience of running the backcourt could elevate the gameplay of Tyrese Maxey further.

Looking at the bigger picture, George’s arrival makes sense for the franchise’s long-term success. This adds volume to Nichol’s words while exciting the fans about the future.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

