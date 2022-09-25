“Rachel Nichols was fun! Malika Andrews is just lackluster!”: Fans miss ‘The Jump’, Redditor makes massive statement in it’s favor

NBA Redditor echoes the thoughts of most of the NBA community, when it comes to Rachel Nichols and Malika Andrews

Anybody misses Rachel Nichols yet? We know we do.

During her time with ESPN, the reporter became very well known and respected, even getting her own show, ‘The Jump’. And frankly, it’s entertainment factor is underrated to this day.

You have one of the most charismatic sports show hosts of all time. And then you pair her along with NBA legends in Paul Pierce and Tracy McGrady?

That right there is a recipe for a lot of fun.

There are countless episodes that have us reminiscing about how fun this show was. But my personal favorite has to be this particular one below.

But alas, as you probably know already, Rachel Nichols was phased out by the higher-ups of ESPN, resulting in them hiring Malika Andrews as her replacement, and scrapping the show completely, to start a new one.

It has now been a year or so since this change was made. And yet we still can’t forget The Jump. We just don’t know why.

But apparently, a certain NBA Redditor sure did. And you’re going to want to see his thoughts on this one.

Also Read: “Don’t Care if It’s Michael Jordan on Your Back, You Throw It Down!”: Shaquille O’Neal Fires Back at Ben Simmons for His Comments

NBA Redditor explains why he thinks Rachel Nichols was far more entertaining than Malika Andrews

In case you may not be aware of just why Rachel Nichols was forced to leave ESPN, well here is what happened.

Pretty controversial, to say the least.

On the other hand though, here is what Reddit user ‘mallylol’ had to discuss about this former ESPN show host.

“Missing The Jump and Rachel Nichols.

The Jump used to be so fun, with ex-players like Paul Pierce, Tracy McGrady giving their perspectives. Awesome segments like “what were you thinking?”. It was my favorite show to watch every day, there were constantly new ideas, they didn’t have to be great but they tried.

Watching NBA Today over the last year just feels so lackluster. It’s the same show every week, Perk with his over the top takes bitching about something. Richard being made fun of, then some nba reporting by Woj. Hot take, but Malika Andrews just isn’t a powerful voice. Rachel Nichols had the respect of the whole league.

Anyone else feel this way?”

We don’t know about anyone else, but we certainly do.

At the end of the day, even in the clip, she was simply addressing ESPN’s agenda to correct their terrible history in diversity, and trying to protect her livelihood.

While there are mistakes she has made, is that really as atrocious as ESPN made it out to be when they used it as an excuse to fast-forward a process they had started under the table anyway?

We truly believe that Nichols deserves at least a second chance, and we sure do hope she can host a mainstream sports show in the near future.

Also Read: Redeem Team Documentary Release Date: When and Where Can You Catch the Documentary on the 2008 US Olympics Team Starring Kobe Bryant