“Malika Andrews, You’re Just a Puppet!”: Former NFL Star Dez Bryant Calls Out ESPN Reporter Over Radio Silence on Josh Giddey

The last few days have been tumultuous for the NBA. Right as the NBA took a break for Thanksgiving, an allegation was levied against Josh Giddey. The 21-year-old Thunder star was allegedly having an illicit affair with an underage girl. Even though the original tweet was deleted, there were various other proofs or ‘receipts’ popping up all over social media. However, there have been no tweets or remarks about the same by Malika Andrews or any other senior NBA reporters.

The silence by the reporters did not go unnoticed by the fans, who called them out on Twitter. Former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant is the latest to call out a reporter. He chose to go on Twitter and call out ESPN’s Malika Andrews. He started by pointing out how she was quick to go after Brandon Miller on Draft Day.

He then went on to ask why she hadn’t said anything about Giddey yet, “Why haven’t you said nothing about Josh Giddey?” Continuing, he called her out for making it a race thing, “I advise you not to make this a black or white thing.”

The former Baltimore Raven then called her out for being a puppet.

“You just a puppet”

Bryant’s words were harsh, but they hit the right point. Andrews called out Miller for something he didn’t entirely do. She was ‘judgemental‘ in her tone about Ime Udoka, as compared to when she talked about Miller. All this did not sit right with Dez Bryant, and nor with the fans.

NBA Twitter calls out Malika Andrews For Her Silence

While Dez Bryant was harsh with Andrews, the NBA Twitter has been after the ESPN reporter as well. They spammed Bryant’s comments. One user called her out for being discriminatory towards black men.

On the other hand, a user called out ESPN for being the culprit, bringing up the Dana White situation.

At the same time, all of Andrews’ tweets are being spammed with fans waiting for her comments about the Giddey situation.

Just like other veteran ESPN heads, I assume Andrews is waiting for the result of the investigation before making her comments about it. However, if that is the case, her speaking out about the other athletes and coaches without a proper investigation really makes her actions now questionable.