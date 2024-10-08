“Raising Almost $1 Million”: Kyle Kuzma Names Working With Mom Karri as “Most Impactful Thing” He Did This Summer

Kyle Kuzma has been hard at work this offseason to follow up his most prolific campaign with a push for an All-Star berth. The 29-year-old averaged 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists last year but is keen on pushing his numbers even higher in the upcoming campaign. While he believes the effort that he’s put in will pay dividends on the court, he’s prouder of the work he did off it.

Advertisement

In an interview with Josh Robbins of The Athletic, the Wizards star revealed he raised nearly a million dollars for a noble cause. The forward has been quietly going about his philanthropic work and managed to raise an amount he’s proud of. He said,

“The most impactful was when we raised almost a million dollars with my golf tournament for single mothers and underprivileged kids. I think that was the most impactful thing, for sure, just being able to help a lot of people out. I’m very much of a philanthropist, and being able to help people is important. People that don’t have that cushion in life, we can help out a bit.”

In 2019, he launched the Kyle Kuzma Family Foundation alongside his mother Karri. In September of 2024, the foundation held the ‘Kyle Kuzma Celebrity Golf Tournament.’

The event featured special guests like Devin Booker, Jordan Clarkson, Anthony Anderson, Cedric the Entertainer, and many more. Through the event, Kuzma’s foundation was able to raise $825,000 for single mothers and underprivileged kids.

The cause holds a special place in his heart due to his upbringing. He was raised by Karri alone in Flint, Michigan, in dire circumstances. The hardships that he and his mother endured prompted him to help single mothers and underprivileged kids who are in the same boat he once was in. He shared that working alongside his mom made it more meaningful. He said,

“Oh, it’s a blast. I get to talk to my mom a little bit more, you know? To get random texts from my mom from a business perspective or a helping perspective is pretty fun. It’s definitely just a different layer of our relationship.”

Kuzma’s mother is as determined as her son to help those in need.

Karri’s role in the foundation

In an interview with Ava Wallace of the Washinton Post, Karri Kuzma spoke about what it’s like working for the foundation. She took over as the foundation’s president in 2023 and immediately took over key responsibilities.

While Kuzma is the face of the company, Karri is the brain. She holds business meetings with potential sponsors, meets with single mothers, and provides them with financial aid. The foundation currently operates in Flint, Los Angeles, and Washington.

Through the Kyle Kuzma Family Foundation, Karri has been able to help young mothers who are in the position she once was. Kuzma and his mother are building a legacy that will live on forever.