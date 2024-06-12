Rapper Cam’Ron ‘Frees’ James Harden From the Obligation Implied With Girlfriend Catching the Bouquet

May 1, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks in the second half during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

James Harden was recently in attendance when Rajon Rondo got married over the past weekend. While festivities were in full swing, Harden’s night turned bitter after his girlfriend, Jessyka Janshel, caught the bride’s bouquet. James, who looked visibly stressed by the incident, made a disturbed expression before walking off the camera frame. Fortunately for him, however, hip-hop artist, Cam’Ron has come to his rescue.

Advertisement

Rap legends Mose and Cam’ron Giles slid into this conversation, making their opinions known during an appearance on the Come and Talk 2 Me Podcast. Giles pointed out how catching a bouquet means nothing, and doesn’t make James obligated to marry Jansel, despite Christian traditions demanding otherwise.

In fact, Cam’ron even bet that Harden would be back in the strip club the following night, clarifying that the Houston legend is far from tying the knot. Talking about it further, he said,

“I don’t know what ni**as be stressed about…what are you stressed about? Because your girl caught the bouquet, it does not obligate you to do anything…you don’t ni**a, you’ll be in the strip tomorrow night ni**a”

Killer Cam didn’t have much else to tell the former Houston guard. He even implies that James’ tendency to visit clubs is the perfect indication that the Clippers star won’t be getting married anytime soon.

As for Harden’s reaction to this whole situation, there has been an update. And a rather unexpected one at that.

James Harden responds to trolls with Wine deal news

James Harden isn’t thinking about settling down just yet, something he has made clear over the weekend. That said, it appears that he doesn’t seem to mind the face he made turning into a viral meme in the NBA community. In fact, he even harnessed it’s powers while promoting one of his businesses.

On his Instagram, the Clippers guard announced that his wine label had made it into 15,000 7-Eleven locations throughout the country, a significant achievement considering that Harden started the label just two years prior. The Houston legend hilariously attached a picture of his viral “wedding” meme along with a caption,

“@jhardenwines just got added in 15k @7eleven stores August 2024 .”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Harden (@jharden13)

James seems to be dealing with the entire situation in a light-hearted manner. Despite the ruthless trolling, James and his girlfriend seem to still be seeing each other. So, despite all the hubbub, it seems that no harm was done by the whole incident.