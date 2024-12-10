“Really Really Gonna Help Him”: Joakim Noah Praises Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Mid-Range Game, Talks Long-Term Benefits

Dec 8, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks to shoot the ball as Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) defends during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The one weakness in Giannis Antetokounmpo’s offensive game was his lack of a jump shot. However, this appears to no longer be an issue. The Bucks superstar is shooting 44% on mid-range jumpers so far this season. This growth has made him even more dominant, giving defenders a matchup nightmare. Joakim Noah, former Defensive Player of the Year, praised Giannis for filling the offensive gap in his game.

Noah took to The Old Man and the Three Things to highlight the Bucks’ recent level of play. He attested that their ability to turn things around is in large part due to Giannis’ offensive growth. He said,

“He’s definitely to me one of the most dominant players in the league and I think long term this is really really going to help him. He’s getting more and more comfortable shooting that shot. It’s going to open up the floor for his teammates. Open up the game for his teammates.”

Throughout the years, analysts and fans have voiced their wish to see Giannis improve his jump shot. Noah is among the crowd, but he believes this is a great addition to Giannis’ game.

Antetokounmpo is a force of nature on the court. He takes advantage of his physicality to get to the basket. The only disadvantage is that it is incredibly exhausting to the body.

The Bucks’ previous two postseason runs have ended in first-round elimination. Specifically, their two-time MVP sustained injuries that prevented him from performing at his peak. A reliable jump shot will help him avoid danger. Noah expressed his thoughts on this aspect of the mid-range jumper as well. He said,

“When you’re hitting the floor as many times as when he is getting to the rim. I think making that shot is definitely gonna make him play a lot longer.”

Furthermore, Giannis’ potential to develop into a solid shooter opens up the court for his teammates, as Noah pointed out. He may not be a fatal threat from the perimeter, but opponents will be forced to close out on him, unlike in previous years. This has given Damian Lillard, Bobby Portis, and now Khris Middleton greater space on the court.

Giannis is in MVP form

It’s hard to believe Giannis could get better. However, he has improved with the newly-introduced mid-range shot, He is having the best statistical season of his career while overwhelming his opponents.

‘The Greek Freak’ is now leading the league in scoring for the first time in his career. He’s averaging 32.5 points per game, his third season in a row with an average of more than 30. The most astounding feature of his scoring is his efficiency.

Antetokounmpo has the second-highest field goal percentage among players who attempt 10 or more shots each game, trailing only Domantas Sabonis with 61.1%.

Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets’ star player, is still in contention for another MVP award. However, Giannis’ outstanding performance places him right beside the Serbian big man.