“Rebound and Act Crazy”: When Charles Oakley Praised Dennis Rodman for Being a ‘Problem’ Every Single Night

Charles Oakley and Dennis Rodman battled down low as two of the grittiest power forwards in the NBA for nearly 15 years. The pair got to know each other pretty well, facing off in a total of 59 games throughout their careers. 20 of these contests were postseason battles, which is where Rodman truly got to outshine his position rival, boasting a 14-6 record over Oakley.

Their numerous high-intensity matchups led to mutual on-court respect between Rodman and Oak, who heaped praise on The Worm just a few years ago. “[Rodman] did a lot… I think night in and night out, he plays with a lot of energy,” the 61-year-old began on VladTV. “He did one thing, just rebound and act crazy.”

While Oakley lauded Rodman’s rebounding abilities and hustle, he explained how the pair should not be compared under a microscope, as they contributed in different ways. Oak was also a legendary rebounder throughout his career, even passing up the eccentirc five-time champion in all-time rebounds before ‘hanging ’em up’ in 2004.

However, the former Knick explained how he would adjust his contributions based on what the team needed from him that night, unlike Rodman, whose only expectations were boards and defense. “I could probably shoot better, jump shot, free throws [than Rodman],” Oakley continued. “But you had to pay attention to [Rodman]. He may not have the offensive skills but he coming to the rim so you gotta block him out. He’s a problem.”

Tim Hardaway also joined in, dishing out his own respect to the two-time Defensive Player of the Year. The Hall of Fame playmaker underlined how Rodman knew who he could mess with and who would cause him trouble if he tried. Hardaway explained how Oakley was one player that the former Bad Boy Piston didn’t try to rattle often, knowing it could blow up in his face.

Charles Oakley once kicked Rodman out of his steakhouse

Dennis Rodman was known to pull several bizarre stunts throughout his playing career. However, his incident at Oakley’s steakhouse trumps some of the big man’s most ridiculous incidents. After an appearance together, Rodman asked the 19-year veteran what his plans were later in the night. Oakley shared how he was going to his steakhouse, Prime 112, after a couple errands.

However, Rodman had already caused a mess by the time Oak arrived, according to his agent. “I get a call from my manager. He said, ‘Oak, guess what’s happening?’ I said, ‘What?’ He said, ‘Dennis is walking around eating off people’s plates. I’ll be right over,'” the Ohio native shared.

Oak explained how after receiving this call, he made a beeline for his steakhouse, only to find Rodman doing exactly what his manager had told him. He immediately walked up to the Hall of Fame big man and angrily demanded an explanation before banning Rodman from the restaurant. The Worm may have been more revered for his theatrics on the court, but he was truly a menace off the court, as well.