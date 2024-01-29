Receiving $10,000 For His Foundation, Giannis Antetokounmpo Relishes In His Mother ‘Finally’ Texting Him For Winning The NBA Cares Award

NBA players and legends often have charities or foundations of their own as a way of giving back to the community. While not everyone has something under their name, players tend to generously donate money to various causes. One other approach that the NBA is known for is to create community events between the fans and the players for a fun experience and to help out the ones in need as well.

Advertisement

Lately, how much good a player has done for his community has been recognized by the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award. And last month’s winner of this award was Giannis Antetokounmpo, who got a text from his mother for winning this award.

As a result of Giannis winning the award, the NBA has donated a sum of $10,000 to the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation. A charity run by the Greek Freak and his family, it is known for creating community shelters for young people and families in need.

Advertisement

The official Instagram account of the NBA uploaded a video of Giannis Antetokounmpo receiving the award during one of the home games. In the video, the Milwaukee Bucks star forward says, “It means more than the other ones. No, it’s special. I want to thank everybody that helped me, organize all the events and make this happen.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2qJZc2vFCP/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Antetokounmpo went on to thank his Fiance, Mariah, and her sister, Maya. He also expressed his gratitude towards the people of Milwaukee for coming together and making it special for the families in need. He also went on to say, “It felt good. I’ve won a lot of awards but this is the only award that my mom texted me, ‘Good job, son.’ So, it means more.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo has won many awards throughout his career, including All-Star and All-NBA team selections as well. But given the humble beginnings that Antetokounmpo came from, this award ended up landing a big spot in his heart.

Advertisement

The Antetokounmpo family dealt with more than their fair share of problems early on. Dealing with poverty for most of his life, Giannis and his family had a difficult time making ends meet. So, for him to do good for the less fortunate ones will always hit home. No wonder he got a text from his mother over this award.

Giannis Antetokounmpo giving back to his community

Bringing an NBA championship to the city of Milwaukee after 50 years may be the most fans could’ve asked from Giannis Antetokounmpo. But the Greek Freak wanted to make a difference somewhere other than the basketball court and that’s when he turned to the city of Milwaukee.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/nbacares/status/1750929133767471410?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Giannis Antetokounmpo hosted numerous events to give back to the community residing in Milwaukee. He hosted a movie night where a total of 100 kids came over from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee. Giannis paid for the transportation, food, and drinks along with renting two movie theaters for the kids to watch the movie, ‘Wonka.’ He also chipped in for a special shopping experience for the kids the very same day.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks made sure to give seven special kids a memorable day from the Make-A-Wish, Wisconsin. Out of the seven, three families came from Greece to meet him.

Antetokounmpo and his family also hosted their annual Christmas event where they accommodated about 300 foster families for a night of joy and celebration. These are only some of the many things Antetokounmpo has done for his community. So, you can be sure that Giannis will always help the ones in need long after his playing days are behind him as well.