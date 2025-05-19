“Ain’t Nobody Going to Be Giannis Antetokounmpo”: NFL Legend Vouches For Cooper Flagg While Acknowledging He Isn’t Magic Johnson

Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) gets ready to play Indiana Pacers during game four of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The NBA playoffs still have two rounds to go, but the conversation surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future is already dominating the offseason. Recent reports say that Giannis is set to meet soon with the Milwaukee Bucks front office, ostensibly to discuss the direction of the team and whether or not Giannis wants to stay or not. The two-time MVP also answered questions from fans last night, causing people to see every answer as a possible clue into where he wants to go.

On last night’s episode of Nightcap, Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson were joined by Joe Johnson and the three spitballed a bunch of different ideas. One of those ideas was Giannis asking for a trade to the Dallas Mavericks, something he might have foreshadowed by saying that his favorite football teams were the Packers (his current hometown team) and the Cowboys.

Sharpe and Joe Johnson thought Giannis to the Mavericks made a lot of sense, in exchange for a package centered around the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft. This would allow the Bucks to rebuild around Cooper Flagg, while giving the Mavs a Giannis-AD-Kyrie Irving core, making them a strong championship contender.

“The Dallas Mavericks want to win a championship right now, this minute,” Sharpe said. “Giannis gets them closer to that than Cooper Flagg.”

Chad Johnson initially protested, saying, “As a rookie, I’m not sure [Flagg can lead the Mavs to a title], but I understand what he’s capable of doing. We saw him play at Duke, understand how special he is. I think he can make a huge difference.”

Sharpe pounced then by asking if Flagg could be Giannis, and even Ochocinco had to relent. “Ain’t nobody gonna be Giannis,” he said. “Giannis giving you 34, 35 a night.”

Unfortunately for Mavs fans salivating at featuring two of the best defensive players of the 21st century in Anthony Davis and Giannis, it’s hard to draft up a remotely fair offer for a player of Antetokounmpo’s stature.

There’s more to the Giannis-for-Flagg conversation

Sharpe is right that the Mavs are eager to win now to erase the bad press of trading Luka Dončić away, but all reports indicate that Dallas plans to keep the top pick and draft Flagg. That could all change this summer of course, but for now, a trade for Giannis doesn’t look likely.

Would Dallas be better next year with Giannis than Flagg? No matter how rosy your projections for the Duke freshman are, the answer has to be yes. Giannis is a proven superstar while Flagg has yet to play an NBA minute. As Sharpe put it, only Magic Johnson was able to lead a team to a title as a rookie, and as good as he may be, Flagg is probably not going to be Magic Johnson.

At the same time, it may not make sense for Dallas to push all its chips to the middle of the table for Giannis. Kyrie Irving tore his ACL in March, and is unlikely to return next season. If Kyrie is only a shell of himself next postseason, even the presence of Giannis and Anthony Davis may not be enough to bring the Mavs their second title.

There’s also the question of what it will take to get Giannis. The No. 1 pick won’t be enough, because the Mavs will need to come close to matching the Greek Freak’s exorbitant salary. That likely means that players such as Daniel Gafford, PJ Washington and others would have to be sent packing, greatly weakening the Mavs’ depth.

If Giannis doesn’t demand a trade when he meets with Bucks brass, this conversation will be moot. If he does and the Mavs pursue him, though, it’s going to be a fascinating conversation to have, with no clear right answer. Giannis is a known quantity and, by any measure, one of the very best players in the NBA. Flagg’s ceiling is high, but he’s still an unknown.

As we learned all too well in February, Nico Harrison isn’t afraid to make a splash. Buckle your seatbelts, Mavs fans, because anything is possible.