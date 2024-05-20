‘Refusing’ To Win For Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards Hilariously Reveals Who He Truly Wants To Win Game 7 For

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the entire city excited to be a game away from making it to the Conference Finals again. But apart from the fans, if there is someone more eager to make it past the Conference Semifinals, it is none other than Mike Conley. But when asked who he wants to win Game 7 for, Anthony Edwards amusingly disregarded his veteran teammate’s request ahead of the final game of this series.

Advertisement

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be on the road to face the Denver Nuggets for the game that decides the fate of both franchises going forward. Ahead of Game 7, Anthony Edwards spoke to the media and was asked who he wanted to win the game for.

“I want to win for myself. I wasn’t with Mike(Conley) whenever he was in Game 7, so that has nothing to do with me. Yeah, I want to win for myself.”

Anthony Edwards when asked if him and the Wolves want to win Game 7 for veteran point guard Mike Conley, who is 0-for-4 in Game 7s in his career: “I want to win for myself” pic.twitter.com/mDpcJDXiTu — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 18, 2024

The reporters had asked the Minnesota Timberwolves guard if he wanted to win Game 7 for his veteran teammate, Mike Conley who has been 0-4 in Game 7 situations during his 17-year NBA career.

Edwards, who is well aware of Conley’s situation, joked about his true intentions of winning Game 7. While Edwards does indeed want to win for himself, he wants to advance to the Western Conference Finals not just for himself but for Conley, the rest of his teammates, and the city of Minnesota as well.

Days before the playoffs began, Mike Conley mentioned how he spoke to his teammates about his urgency to win in the playoffs.

“My urgency is at an all-time high. I don’t think there’s anybody on either team that wants it more than me. I told the guys that, selfishly, do it for me, man. Help me out. Meet me at my level right now because I don’t got long. Y’all got forever, it feels like. But I reminded them the last time I made it deep, deep in the playoffs was like 12 years ago, so it’s not a given.”

Conley also went on to add, “You gotta be taking advantage of the moments you get. This is a heck of a team we have here and a heck of an opportunity that we don’t want to waste.”

Mike Conley has spoken to the Wolves about his urgency as the playoffs begin. “I don’t think anybody wants it more than me.” pic.twitter.com/FJdGn5YPrA — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) April 18, 2024

Having spent nearly 17 years in the league, Mike Conley has been part of a few good squads. The peak of his playoff success came when he was with the Memphis Grizzlies but since then, Conley could not make it past the Western Conference Semifinals. So, given that the Wolves are a game away from making it past what Conley had ever been during his career, this matchup may hold the most value for the six-foot veteran guard.

Anthony Edwards leading the Wolves with ease

The Minnesota Timberwolves took a 2-0 lead against the Denver Nuggets at the start of this round. However, the team went on to drop three straight, trailing 3-2 by the end of Game 5. But Timberwolves All-Star guard, Anthony Edwards wasn’t fazed. Edwards mentioned how after losing the fifth game of the series, he told the Nuggets staff that he would see them in Game 7.

“Hell yeah. They know, y’all was in there. Yeah, I told them, ‘I’ll see y’all motherf**kers for Game 7.”

It is safe to say that the Minnesota squad has anointed Anthony Edwards as the leader of the group, despite his young age and lack of experience in the league. So far, it has worked out well for them and it’ll be interesting to see how the Wolves will match up against the Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.