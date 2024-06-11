Reggie Miller Expresses Shock Over 19-Year-Old Kobe Bryant Wanting To ‘Kill’ Regular People During MTV Segment

The competitive mindset of Kobe Bryant never ceased to surprise the NBA greats. Reggie Miller had a first-hand experience with this when he joined the then-Los Angeles Lakers youngster on MTV’s Real World. Recently, the 58-year-old looked back on the moment while expressing his shock.

In 1998, Miller agreed to appear on the show to enjoy facing its cast. However, a 19-year-old Bryant had other plans in mind, prompting him to create a strategy for the matchup. This stunned the then-Indiana Pacers star.

Nearly 26 years later, Miller reflected on this instance during the latest Come And Talk 2 Me episode. He recalled Bryant telling him before the game, “I got this. All you need to throw the lobs. All good… I wanna destroy them. I wanna kill them… Who do they think they are to be on the same court with us?”.

Adding to Miller’s shock, the then-youngster went on to do precisely this.

The game’s rules stacked the winning odds severely against the NBA icons. The show’s cast heavily outnumbered them on the court. They were directed to pay the participants $20 for each point while receiving $10 in return for doing the same.

Yet, Bryant refused to let these factors get to his head. It aided in him facing the challenge head-on while sparking a similar motive out of Miller. After a lengthy contest, the NBA duo eventually defended their pride, ensuring the prize money.

It once again displayed Bryant’s ruthless mentality. Over the years, it aided in him becoming an all-time great while securing numerous accolades. His ability to walk the talk sparked fire in people around him, uplifting the spirit of his teammates.

A veteran Miller didn’t expect a teenager to showcase these impressive leadership qualities. As a result, he was taken aback during their initial conversation.

However, as time passed and Bryant kept riding the waves of challenges one after the other, Miller started to see him for who he was – a true champion at his core.