Decades After Trolling Michael Jordan Using His Shoes, Reggie Miller Stuns With His Jordan 19 ‘Killa 31’ PEs At Pacers-Thunder Game 3

The Pacers took Game 3 of the NBA Finals with a 116-107 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was a big night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as Indiana seized a 2-1 lead in the series. And sitting courtside, one of the loudest Pacers supporters in the building was franchise legend Reggie Miller.

Miller has always backed the Pacers. He spent his entire 18-year career with Indiana. So, when they made it to the Finals, it was no surprise to see him courtside for the home game. But tonight, he made headlines for more than just his presence.

Miller rocked a clean pair of Jordan 19 ‘Killa 31’ PEs. It was a sleek, white-blue-and-yellow colorway with “Killa 31” stitched on the back, a nod to his iconic jersey number. But those Jordans came with some serious backstory.

Back in the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals, Miller pulled a rare stunt against Michael Jordan and the Bulls. Despite being a Nike athlete and told not to wear Jordans, Reggie laced them up anyway. It was his way of playing mind games with MJ, who seemed unstoppable at the time. During an appearance on All The Smoke, Miller revealed more details.

He said, “Only Mike wore Jordans, I believe…I knew it would be an irk for him… So during a couple of times, maybe one game or two, when he was with the Bulls, I wore him in the game just to irk him because I just wanted to f**k with him a little bit.” The trick didn’t work.

The Bulls ended up winning that series and went on to secure their sixth championship, but the bold move made headlines. Not many dared to poke the bear, especially not wearing his own shoes. Instead of getting his way against Jordan, Miller got a call from Nike as he broke the “cannot wear Jordans at all” rule.

He tried to explain to them that it was a mere tactic and that he doesn’t regularly wear Jordans. Seeing Miller in the same pair of shoes tonight brought back memories of the good old days. Interestingly, that wasn’t the only part of his fit that caught people’s attention. The NBA legend wore a rather confusing combination, one that left fans scratching their heads.

Miller wore a tucked-in yellow hoodie with an Indiana jersey on top. One fan wrote, “Reggie Miller is officially wearing a jersey in the WILDEST way I’ve ever seen.”

He completed his look with a pair of jeans and the iconic Jordan 19 ‘Killa 31’ PEs.