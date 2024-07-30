“Remain True to Myself”: Paul George Shares Advice for His Younger Self in 1st Interview as a Sixer

After spending five years with the Clippers, Paul George will embark on a new chapter next season with the 76ers. He signed a four-year, $211 million deal with the franchise and is hoping to end his and their long wait for a Championship. The veteran forward outlined his ambitions in his first interview as a 76er and even shared some words of wisdom for his younger self.

The nine-time All-Star admitted that he’s eager to add a championship to his resume. But he is proud of the career he’s had so far.

When asked what advice he’d give to a young Paul George or someone like Tyrese Maxey, he said,

“I would tell myself just continue on. Obviously I’m happy where my career has turned out but it’s just staying true to myself and I think I’ve done that. I haven’t tried to be someone I’m not and that’s gone a long ways for me.”

“So, that’d be the advice. Just remain true to myself and be real and authentic,” PG added.

The forward further stated that he leans on his family to keep him grounded and motivated to continue playing at a high level. George expressed his gratitude to his loved ones for helping him navigate through the tough moments he’s had during his 14-year NBA career.

His family played a massive role the last time he switched teams in 2019. The then-Oklahoma City Thunder superstar demanded a trade to the Clippers so he could spend more time with his loved ones in his hometown and also compete for a championship.

Five years later, he’s bidding adieu to LA again and moving to Philadelphia. The 34-year-old opted to sign with the 76ers as they were not only willing to hand him a max contract but also have a roster that could compete for the NBA title.

George’s addition to a team boasting of 2023 MVP Joel Embiid and a young star like Tyrese Maxey has put the Eastern Conference on notice. However, his arrival in Philadelphia also means that the franchise can no longer make any excuses for their shortcomings.

The veteran forward is arguably under the most pressure to play well next season. George was subjected to a lot of scrutiny for the Clippers’ playoff failures over the past five years. Many have even dubbed his blockbuster trade to the franchise in 2019 as a dud, claiming that the team picked the wrong star to pair with Kawhi Leonard.

Those voices will only amplify if George fails to lead the 76ers to a deep playoff run in his debut season in Philadelphia.