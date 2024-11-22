“Remember Michael Jordan Riding a Bus”: Rapper Chuck D Reacts to Bronny James’ G League News Using MJ’s Minor League Baseball Example

When the Lakers announced that Bronny James would be heading to the G-League, not many batted an eye. However, the team revealing that he’d only play in the South Bay Lakers’ home games and wouldn’t travel with the squad to away matches raised eyebrows. Allegedly, the franchise doesn’t want the young guard to fly commercial, which is how their G-League team travels. Rapper Chuck D was perplexed about the reports and highlighted the absurdity by revealing how Michael Jordan traveled during his time in Minor League Baseball.

The Bulls icon tried his hand at baseball after retiring from the NBA in 1993 and played for the Birmingham Barons, the Chicago White Sox’s AA team. Jordan, who was at the peak of his fame, did not demand preferential treatment. Instead, he adapted to the ways of his teammates even at the expense of his comfort. Chuck D recalled on X,

“I remember Mike Jordan riding a bus he helped Birmingham Barons with. And really toiling in minor league baseball. That tenure solidified my respect for Michael Jordan.”

I remember Mike Jordan @Jumpman23 riding a bus he helped Birmingham Barons with . And really toiling in minor league baseball . That tenure solidified my respect for Michael Jordan https://t.co/eMwXNEJmvG — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) November 21, 2024

Jordan not only traveled with the team but also forked out $350,000 to purchase a bigger bus so the entire team could travel together to their away games. The retired guard didn’t have to go out of his way to look out for his teammates but did because it was the right thing to do.

When the greatest and perhaps the most famous player of all time had no issues adapting to the modest lifestyle of players in development leagues, Bronny, a rookie, who wasn’t all that impressive in high school or college, getting preferential treatment rubbed fans the wrong way.

Fans lash out at Lakers’ decision to not let Bronny play away games in G-League

Chuck D wasn’t the only one astonished by the reported reason why the Lakers aren’t letting Bronny travel with the South Bay Lakers to away games. Fans on social media also called the franchise for hindering the guard’s development.

One fan wrote the decision is a disservice to the rookie, who has to ‘prove himself.’

LeBron is putting his son in some awkward positions. But, this is . He needs to do the work, like everyone else. You can’t shield the young man. Let him prove himself. — Klaus Bremner (Autotelic Art) (@KlausBremner) November 21, 2024

Another fan claimed they admired LeBron James’ dedication to ensure his family gets the best of everything, but added that the Bronny situation ‘feels so wrong.’

I am a HUGE fan of LeBron. Huge respect for how he has handle his business and his devotion to his family. But this Bronny/Lakers thing feels so wrong. — Tom O’ Mail Fabhail (@subrettt) November 21, 2024

The Lakers have repeatedly claimed they believe in the young guard’s potential and expect him to develop into an everyday player for the team. However, their handling of his development has raised questions about the validity of their claims.