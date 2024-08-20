Richard Jefferson Continually ‘Berated’ JJ Redick For Taking Up The Lakers Coaching Job

It’s been nearly two months since JJ Redick was announced as the Lakers’ head coach. However, many fans, analysts, and former players, including Richard Jefferson, are still in disbelief. While most have pointed to his non-existent coaching experience as the reason for their bewilderment, the former Cavaliers star’s rationale is unique.

Advertisement

During his recent appearance on the Come and Talk 2 Me show, Jefferson was asked to speak on his friend taking up the Lakers job. In response, the former player boisterously admitted that he believed his decision was awful. Though, it should be noted that his tone was optimistic.

He then talked about how his life has been great since he retired. After all, he no longer needed to worry about winning and losing. Instead, the 44-year-old admitted that he was living the dream as an analyst, throwing potshots at players, with no pressure on his shoulders.

“I keep telling both of them [Luke Walton and JJ Redick], ‘What are you doing? Why are you coaching?’. Bad decisions! I mean I’m having a blast over here, haven’t lost a game in years!… I don’t have to worry about that type of stress!”

True to Jefferson’s cheeky character though, these were all just jokes. As soon as he finished them up, he admitted that he completely understood their side of the equation here, saying,

“There is a part of you that loves to teach, and to impact young men, and to coach and do that stuff. I don’t have that desire… But the people that do, I support it.”

It makes sense for Redick to fall into a teaching role. Not only does he have an incredible basketball mind, but he is also still completely dialed into the game. So, there is no doubt that he has all the tools to be a great coach.

But this is the Lakers we are talking about. Being their coach comes with all kinds of expectations. Fortunately, though, it appears that the former sharpshooter is well aware of the task at hand.

JJ Redick’s promise to LA Lakers fans

After he was officially announced as the head coach of the Lakers, Redick knew that he would have to answer quite a few questions from the media. Not the least of these was the fans’ expectations of the Lakers during this upcoming season.

So, during his first-ever press conference as head coach of the Lakers, he voluntarily delivered his response to this. And suffice it to say, his statement was a rousing 0ne.

“Sitting in this seat, I know what the expectations are. Lakers fans have some of the most passionate fans around the world. And the expectation is a championship. So, it’s my job, it’s our staff’s job, it’s Rob [Pelinka]’s job… to deliver a championship caliber team. That’s what I signed up for!” [per House of Highlights]

Redick has always been revered for his oratory skills. This was yet another chapter in his thick book of great monologues. However, can he produce the results to back his words? Only time will tell.