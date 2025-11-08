Richard Jefferson Outlines Why Pistons Can’t Surpass Second Round Despite Cade Cunningham’s Superstar Emergence

The Detroit Pistons signaled to the entire league in 2024-25 that they were done flirting with the bottom spots of the Eastern Conference. Thanks to Cade Cunningham’s rise, they became a playoff contender, winning a postseason game for the first time in 17 years. Now, their eyes are forward as they strive for more. Richard Jefferson, however, feels they won’t go much further.

In the playoffs last season, the Pistons put up an incredible fight against the New York Knicks, losing only in six games. Jefferson opined on the Road Trippin’ show that the series could have gone either way. But as far as the 2025-26 season goes, he doesn’t see them going anywhere after the second round.

Jefferson didn’t doubt Cunningham, who has risen to an All-Star level over the years since being selected No. 1 in the 2021 Draft. He questioned who on the Pistons squad could play a genuine support role alongside Cunningham, if called upon.

“They were very close to beating the Knicks,” Jefferson stated. “There was probably a couple of calls that went the wrong way that could put them in that position, but ultimately, where I am kind of leaning towards is… who’s their second-best player?”

The ex-Cavaliers champion pointed out that Malik Beasley and Jalen Duren, were, at times, viewed as the second option next to Cunningham. But there was nothing consistent about them. Jefferson proceeded to take a direct shot at the Pistons’ roster thereafter.

“Cunningham may have the least most effective number two around him than any other superstar in this league,” he said.

Jefferson hit home with his argument because no one on the show had a clear, definitive answer. Everyone thought someone else was the number two. Leave Beasley and Duren aside, Kendrick Perkins went for Tobias Harris. No one agreed with that, and the debate, as expected, raged on.

“My point is, Detroit, they’re grimy, they have grit, but ultimately, they have a cap,” Jefferson added.

It’s difficult for Cunningham (or any other player, for that matter) to carry an average squad to the Conference Finals. Cunningham, who averaged 26.1 points per game last year, is on a team where there’s no definitive second-best player. And a team like that doesn’t go too far.

That said, the Pistons have started the 2025-26 season with a bang. They’re 7-2, and currently second in the East. Could they prove Jefferson wrong by making it to the Finals? The Motor City certainly would hope so.