“James Harden has 73 games with 15 or more free throws”: Nets superstar sets record in their win over the Orlando Magic on Friday night

James Harden converted 19 out of his 20 free throws, scoring 36 points, as Brooklyn Nets defeated Orlando Magic 115-113 at the Barclays Center.

Despite having built a super-team, the Brooklyn Nets could not go all the way last season, with eventual champs Milwaukee Bucks stopping their progress in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Steve Nash’s men have, however, gone off to an impressive start to this season as well despite missing Kyrie Irving from their arsenal. Kevin Durant and James Harden have taken up additional responsibility. The former averages the second-highest points per game this season (28.6), while the latter stands third for assists per game (8.8).

Brooklyn went top of the Eastern Conference with their win against Orlando Magic, with a special performance from Harden.

James Harden scores 36 (19/20 FT) as the Brooklyn Nets hit Orlando for 115 points.

Hosting Orlando Magic for their 17th game of the season, the Nets put up (yet another) offensive display. This time without Kevin Durant, though, who was rested.

James Harden led the men in black, taking charge of the ball and ending the game with 41 minutes under his belt. During that time, he scored 36 points, collected ten rebounds, and assisted eight buckets.

Additionally, he also won 20 free throws and managed to convert 19 of them. While that would be a career highlight for any player, it was routine for The Beard.

This was the 73rd time Harden made 15 or more FTs in a game — 17 more than anyone else. He also shot 95% from the line on 20 or more free throw attempts for the fifth time in his career, which is also a record.

James Harden last night: ✅ 36 PTS

✅ 10 REB

✅ 8 AST

✅ 19-20 FT It’s the 73rd time Harden has made at least 15 FT in a game, the most such games in NBA history by 17. It’s the fifth time he’s shot at least 95% on 20 or more FTA, also the most such games in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/IjB6t8qEBQ — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) November 20, 2021

That said, though, Harden was far from convincing from the floor. He attempted 25 shots and managed to convert only seven of them. Of the 25, 13 were three-pointers, where he only scored three. The Brooklyn point guard was also responsible for six turnovers but held his ground in the defence, registering three steals and two blocks.

All eyes on 8th-placed Cleveland Cavaliers for Brooklyn now, who travel to New York on 22nd November for their 18th game of the season. Will Harden continue his scoring run, or is KD expected to brew up a storm again this season?