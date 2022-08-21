Basketball

Robert Horry and Byron Scott hilariously recall 6ft 6 Kobe Bryant’s inability to shoot 3-pointers

Robert Horry and Byron Scott hilariously recall 6ft 6 Kobe Bryant's inability to shoot 3-pointers
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
7-footer Patrick Ewing was dumbfounded as to just how good Larry Bird was with a measly 28-inch vertical
Next Article
Billionaire LeBron James' much-hyped CrawsOver Pro-Am appearance turns into short-lived affair
NBA Latest Post
Billionaire LeBron James' much-hyped CrawsOver Pro-Am appearance turns into short-lived affair
Billionaire LeBron James’ much-hyped CrawsOver Pro-Am appearance turns into short-lived affair

NBA superstar LeBron James received an unreal welcome as he arrived in Seattle for the…