Robert Horry and Byron Scott hilariously recall 6ft 6 Kobe Bryant’s inability to shoot 3-pointers

Former Lakers players Robert Horry and Byron Scott give an insight into Kobe Bryant’s work ethic, narrating how the Black Mamba overcame his inability to shoot 3-pointers.

Stories of Kobe Bryant and his competitive zeal never get old. The Lakers legend left everything on the floor each game, making him one of the greatest ever to play the sport of basketball. Supremely skilled, the Black Mamba was always the first to arrive and last to leave the gym.

The five-time champion’s willingness to learn and alter his game helped him sustain two decades in the NBA. Regarded as the closest thing to Michael Jordan, Kobe possessed an unreal mid-range game. However, the Hall of Famer wasn’t invincible and had his shortcomings.

The 3-point shot wasn’t something Kobe was always well-versed with, having his struggles initially. Recently, Lakers veterans Robert Horry and Byron Scott sat down for a conversation, narrating the string game they used to play and how the Mamba couldn’t shoot 3s back then.

Both Horry and Scott hilariously recalled how Kobe was eager to get his revenge after losing to them during their 3-point shootouts.

“Kobe couldn’t shoot 3s back then”: Robert Horry talks Mamba Mentality.

Though Kobe has some of his career highlights from the 3-point line, he wasn’t the most efficient from beyond the arc. The two-time Finals MVP made 1.4 of his 4.1 attempts from the three on 32.9% efficiency. Nonetheless, there were games where he would get hot from the 3-point line.

Speaking of the Mamba’s competitive nature and work ethic, former Lakers players Robert Horry and Byron Scott shared their experiences of how the 6ft 6 guard would go to lengths to improve his craft.

Horry revealed how the eighteen-time All-Star would be in the gym at 5 am/6 am, working on his shooting. Former Lakers coach Scott who was also part of the Showtime Lakers had the following to say about Kobe.

“I tell people when you talk about KB, the work ethic is unmatched. Magic worked his a** off, James worked his a** off, but this dude (Kobe) he took it to a whole different level.”

The man behind the Mamba Mentality phenomenon, Kobe continues to be an inspiration for millions, courtesy of his work ethic and assassin mentality.

