“Rucker Park encouraged Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan to show up there”: Julius Erving reveals the reason why the New York Mecca of basketball captivates Dr. J, MJ, KD and other NBA legends

Rucker Park is a place where the greatest scorers in NBA history – Julius Erving, Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant etc – have all made their mark.

The game of basketball has a rich history seeped in the culture and growth of the city of New York. New York is the world’s most glamorous, economically blessed city. And it loves basketball to death – at a level unlike any other place in the world.

When as an outsider you make it to the city, you’d truly be surprised to know how much the shopkeepers, the hawkers, the nannies – everyone cares about their beloved New York Knickerbockers. It’s on a level comparable to the loyalty inspired by football clubs across the world.

One of the reasons why New York has loved basketball for so long is the outdoor tradition of the game. Venues like Rucker Park have played a crucial role in shaping the game and introducing new skills for the masses to copy.

Through the course of the years, practically every NBA legend has one great Rucker Park performance. Kobe Bryant was among those who especially enjoyed dominating his competition at this venue. When Kevin Durant played at Rucker Park during the 2011 NBA lockout, he hung 60 points on some hapless pickup ballers. Rucker Park truly gets the world’s best competitors’ juices flowing.

What made Rucker Park a favorite for Julius Erving, Michael Jordan and others

Julius Erving, or Dr. J as all of us affectionately call the legend, was a guest with JJ Redick on the Old Man and the Three podcast early last year.

One of the things that the duo discussed about was the legacy of Rucker Park. This entire tradition of showcasing one’s pickup basketball skills was a trend that was set by Dr. J.

Julius Erving says there’s something in the air that has compelled the likes of Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant, among others, to show off some hidden skills in their locker. He also attributes a ton of credit about the aura of the place to New York’s basketball scene:

“There was the players’ side and there was the ‘Each One Teach One’ program where the administrators of the league (focused on it). For the pros to show up there – Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant – people who want to have that experience – the Rucker Park was the place to have it.”

“Rucker was the Godfather of the Summer Leagues of the NBA.”