Rui Hachimura Declares Victor Wembanyama “One of the Best Defenders” in the NBA

Jan 13, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots the ball over Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The hype surrounding Victor Wembanyama isn’t solely due to the reception by the media and fans. His contemporaries also acknowledge his greatness. Wemby led the Spurs to a 126-102 blowout win against the Lakers last night. In the process, he made his defensive presence felt. Following the game, Lakers forward Rui Hachimura gave major praise to the Spurs big man calling him one of the best defenders in the NBA.

During Hachimura’s post-game availability, he shared his thoughts on Wemby’s defensive ability. His sentiments fell in line with former Kings star DeMarcus Cousins’ comments that Wemby could become the greatest defensive player of all time. He said,

“We’ve never had a player like that. He’s new generation… He’s for sure one of the best defenders!”

The 2024-25 season is Hachimura’s sixth year in the NBA. He has played against an amazing crop of talent but he recognizes that Wemby’s is something he hasn’t seen before. Most seven-footers are only good defensively when protecting the basket. However, Wemby has the physical traits of guarding the perimeter and serving as a paint enforcer.

Wembanyama has extreme defensive versatility

Wembanyama’s ability to guard any position is one of his most attractive skills as a basketball player. Hachimura went on to praise Wemby’s defensive flexibility by highlighting the difficulties it causes the Lakers to scheme against. “He can contest the three too,” Hachimura said. “It’s hard for us to read because we’ve never had a player like that.”

Throughout Wembanyama’s brief career in the NBA, there have been multiple occasions of players afraid to attempt a shot with him looming. Hachimura seconds that sentiment stating that players believe Wemby may come out of nowhere with his extraordinary length and timing.

Wembanyama’s tracking stats support his defensive impact claims. He is currently averaging 3.9 blocks (which leads the league) and 1.1 steals per game. Additionally, he has recorded 5+ blocks in eight different instances, one of which was a 10-block game against the Trail Blazers.

Wemby hasn’t even reached close to his full potential yet. He has already asserted himself as one of, if not, the best defensive players in the NBA. If he continues down this path, he will certainly have a case as the greatest defensive player of all time.