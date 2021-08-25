“Russell Westbrook and LeBron James are going to dominate, no question!”: Dwight Howard issues his positive yet very bold take on the Lakers’ ceiling next season

Dwight Howard is very positive about what fellow Lakers star Russell Westbrook will bring to the team during the upcoming season

It has been a while since the Russell Westbrook trade to the Lakers happened. And it seems the NBA community is STILL not over it. To be fair though, it’s completely justified.

At the end of the day, the Brodie has been one of the most polarizing figures in basketball for a long time. And with the theoretical fit of this team being awkward as well, let’s just say there is a lot to debate about with regards to the team’s current roster.

However, it seems Dwight Howard is paying absolutely no heed to all the outside noise and isn’t really worried at all. In a recent interview, the NBA champ was asked about Russ and his fit with the team. And let’s just say, his answer couldn’t have been more laid back.

Dwight Howard reveals his thoughts about playing with Russell Westbrook during this upcoming season

Dwight Howard is an NBA veteran, and now a champion. So perhaps he knows something that the rest of us just don’t?

At least, that seems to be the impression the man has been giving off until now about Russell Westbrook. And that didn’t change in his recent interview while talking about the Brodie’s fit with the team. Here is what he told SB Nation.

“I think it will work great. He’s played with superstars before. He’s played with KD and James (Harden), he’s played with Bradley Beal, he’s played with so many superstars, so I don’t think that will be a problem for him. I think he has been underappreciated. I think all of us, really, have been underappreciated. But I know that we appreciate each other. We all appreciate what we each bring to the table for this team.”

He continued gleefully.

“So I think having a guy like Russ is going to get you 15, 16, 20 points a night. He’s going to get you 12 rebounds, he’s going to get you 10 assists, and he’s going to play 110% every single night. How can you not appreciate that? So I’m gonna tell you: ‘I appreciate you, Russ!’ And we ain’t even played a game on the same team yet. But I appreciate what you do, and I think everyone in L.A. is going to appreciate it when you’re holding up that trophy at the end of the season. Why not? There we go! Let’s get it y’all!”

Now that is some serious confidence.

But, is Dwight Howard really right about this one? Or will this experiment not live up to any expectations?

We can’t wait to find out!

