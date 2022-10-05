“Russell Westbrook Being Himself Hasn’t Won Anything”: Shannon Sharpe Implores 2017 MVP to Accept 3rd Option Position After LeBron James and Anthony Davis

Russell Westbrook hasn’t been able to capture a ring so far in his career. As such, Shannon Sharpe believes it’s time he takes a back seat!

The LA Lakers made a huge move last season when they acquired Russell Westbrook. The idea was to form a ‘Big 3’ with him, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis.

Things didn’t go as planned, with the Lakers finishing outside of play-in tournament contention. A disappointing season to say the least.

Unfortunately, much of the blame landed on the 2017 MVP’s head, resulting in many questioning his role on any team with championship aspirations.

Shannon Sharpe believes it’s time for Russell Westbrook to accept a smaller role on the Lakers

The 2022-2023 season is pretty much a make-or-break season for the Lakers ‘Big 3’. Many expected big things from the likes of LeBron, AD, and Russ, but were left disappointed.

One of the many disappointed fans is Shannon Sharpe, who has recently been very frank about Russell Westbrook’s role on the Lakers. Even going so far as to point out Westbrook’s failures on his previous teams.

.@ShannonSharpe doesn’t think Westbrook thrives in Lakers system, despite Darvin Ham’s reassurances: “We heard this all last year, Russ has to show he can play alongside LeBron and AD and accept the fact Bron and AD are the 1-2 options and he’s going to get his after the fact.” pic.twitter.com/RUyVR5SVk0 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 4, 2022

Sharpe suggests that given Russ’ previous failures, it is unlikely he will thrive under new coach Darvin Ham’s system. In fact, he believes it is high time the nine-time All-Star understands that he isn’t a first or second option on a team with championship aspirations.

The idea of letting ‘Russ be Russ’ clearly isn’t working, and Shannon would further point out that the market isn’t too keen on him either.

The Lakers considered trading Russell Westbrook to the Indiana Pacers

As Shannon Sharpe mentioned, the market for Russ isn’t looking too good. So much so, that the Lakers could only entice anyone to bite by adding two unprotected first-round picks. As seen when they offered him to the Pacers.

The Lakers reportedly seriously considered Russell Westbrook-to-Pacers trade https://t.co/dnrjUXm0Jw — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 3, 2022

However, it seems like the Lakers want to run it back with Russ. That being said, the trade deadline is still far away, and many things can change between now and then.

