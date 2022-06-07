“Russell Westbrook breaks into laughter when asked about coming off the bench”: The former MVP leaves everyone bewildered 

Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook reportedly cracked up when asked about coming off the bench next season.

One of the most polarizing NBA superstars this generation has ever seen, Russell Westbrook, never seizes to make the headlines. Coming off potentially the worst season of his career, Brodie is looking to remind everyone about Mr. Triple-Double.

The 2020-21 season was an extremely scrutinizing year for the former OKC superstar, being subjected to endless trolls and criticisms that many deemed unfair to an extent. Westbrook’s inability to shoot, coupled with his turnovers, were big reasons behind this.

While many believed Brodie was being made the scapegoat for the purple and gold’s misery, there is no denying he was a complete misfit on the Lakers roster. The two-time scoring champion was 29.8% from the 3-point line and a disappointing 66.7% from the FT line.

Also read: “Russell Westbrook is the best player in the NBA right now”: When Rasheed Wallace snubbed LeBron James, Kevin Durant when naming the best player in the league

Recently, when asked about coming off the bench, Westbrook looked to be in a rather jovial mood, laughing off the question.

Russell Westbrook laughs off the potential idea of coming off the bench.

Much to his dislike, Westbrook was benched during the crunch time of a couple of games this season. Though it didn’t deliver the desired results, the Lakers looked more in sync during the course. At the time, the so-called NBA analysts and pundits suggested the former MVP coming off the bench.

As the season progressed, the pressure to have Russ come off the bench increased considerably. However, Vogel and co failed to take the call on it. Currently, in a helpless situation, the Lakers are looking to run it back this season.

Recently, when asked about coming off the bench, Westbrook looked to be in a jovial mood.

Dylan Hernandez asked if Russell Westbrook might come off the bench next season and Westbrook turned to his teammates, HBK, and Wenyen and laughed. Ham said he’s spoken with Russ and preached “sacrifice.” #Lakers #LakeShow — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) June 6, 2022

While Lakers Nation is optimistic about the hiring of head coach Darvin Ham, Westbrook continues to be a cause of concern. There is no denying that the nine-time All-Star has a lot of gas left in the tank but may have to transition himself into a new role, something he has shown reluctance towards in the past.

Also read: “Kevin Durant works harder than me”: When Russell Westbrook called former OKC teammate one of the nicest and most unselfish guys he’s met