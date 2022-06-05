“Kevin Durant works harder than me”: When Russell Westbrook called former OKC teammate one of the nicest and most unselfish guys he’s met

During a 2015 interview with Graham Bensinger, Russell Westbrook addressed his relationship with former OKC teammate Kevin Durant, having nothing but kind words for the Slim Reaper.

While they may not be the best of friends today, former OKC Thunder teammates Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant were an iconic duo. The two superstars played the first 8-seasons of their NBA career together in Oklahoma, learning the ropes.

Though they never won a championship together, the two former MVPs enjoyed tons of success playing for the Thunder. Their closest opportunity at the Larry O’Brien trophy was in 2012 when they faced the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals but were too raw to get past the lethal Big 3.

Despite being only a few months apart, KD always looked out for Russ as a younger brother shielding him from all the naysayers and critics. Both Westbrook and Durant’s excessive competitive zeal would make them push each other to do better.

During a throwback episode of In-Depth with Graham Bensinger, Westbrook gives an insight into his relationship with Durant.

“We’re like brothers”: Russell Westbrook on his relationship with Kevin Durant.

Having spent their early years in the league together, Durant and Westbrook became like brothers during their time in Oklahoma. The All-Star duo were diverse personalities, something they were well aware of but complemented each other on the hardwood.

Rumors of a rift between KD and Russ had started doing the rounds a year before KD left for the Bay Area. Nonetheless, Westbrook would clear the air in an interview, spilling the beans on his bond with the 2014 MVP. When asked what he thought of Durant, Brodie had the following reply.

“He’s probably one of the nicest and most unselfish guys I have met. I mean, he’s always the guy willing to give up anything he has to help myself, will help his teammates out, and obviously, he is one of the best players in the world.”

Westbrook added,

“I think his work ethic, I think he probably works harder than anyone I’ve seen other than probably myself, but he even works harder than me.”

Russ described himself and KD as two different people, calling the latter a silent killer. Nevertheless, Brodie accepted that he was the more expressive one, adding he wore his emotions on his sleeve. The former OKC PG believed their diverse personalities is what made them great together.

Though things went south once KD joined the Warriors, one can always hope for a reunion between the two superstars.