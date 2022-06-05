Basketball

“Kevin Durant works harder than me”: When Russell Westbrook called former OKC teammate one of the nicest and most unselfish guys he’s met

"Kevin Durant works harder than me": When Russell Westbrook called former OKC teammate one of the nicest and most unselfish guys he's met
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
“Jimmy Butler was the only reason the Heat were alive in the series”: Charles Barkley backs the Miami star for attempting the clutch 3-pointer in Game 7 of the ECF vs the Celtics
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Kevin Durant works harder than me": When Russell Westbrook called former OKC teammate one of the nicest and most unselfish guys he's met
“Kevin Durant works harder than me”: When Russell Westbrook called former OKC teammate one of the nicest and most unselfish guys he’s met

During a 2015 interview with Graham Bensinger, Russell Westbrook addressed his relationship with former OKC…