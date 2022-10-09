Russell Westbrook Claims Being A ‘Good Shooter’ Amidst Poor Shot Quality Criticisms

Last season was a poor one for Russell Westbrook as he struggled to shoot the ball. However, he’s confident in his ability this year.

The LA Lakers made a huge move last season when they brought in Russell Westbrook in order to form a ‘Big 3’ of their own. However, the trio of Russ, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis failed to impress.

Finishing in the 11th spot in the West, the team failed to even qualify for the Play-In Tournament. As a result, much of the blame was placed on Brodie and his poor shooting.

That being said, with the 2022-2023 season almost upon us, Westbrook seems confident in his ability. Going so far as to say he knows he is a ‘good shooter’.

Russell Westbrook is confident he can turn a new leaf in terms of his shooting

If there was one thing Russell Westbrook struggled with throughout last season, it was his inability to shoot the basketball. Something that led to him receiving the nickname, ‘Westbrick’.

However, as the new season inches closer and closer, Westbrook is looking more and more confident in his shot. And as per Bleacher Report, here is what Shams Charania had to say on the matter.

“During scrimmages, Westbrook has been doing many of the little things that the Lakers have asked of him. He’s been an active on-ball screener. He’s relentlessly pushing the pace in [head coach Darvin] Ham’s uptempo system, looking for his teammates first and his own shot second. He’s been engaged defensively, hounding ball-handlers while adjusting to Ham’s new pick-and-roll coverage.

“Westbrook slightly refined his shooting form this summer, and sources say his catch-and-shoot three-point percentage has been improved in workouts and scrimmages.”

Saying one thing and backing it up are two entirely different things, and that goes for Russ and his shooting form as well.

On top of that, the quality of the shots the Brodie often takes isn’t the best either. And frankly, that’s half the battle when it comes to making more field goals.

He will have to get things in order, especially seeing as this could be his final year in LA.

Russell Westbrook will stay in LA this season despite trade rumors

One of the major talking points of the Lakers’ offseason was the trade rumors surrounding Russ. However, if reports are to be believed, the Lakers have no plans to trade him away.

The season hasn’t started yet, and anything can happen. Only time will tell if Westbrook will still be wearing the purple and gold by the end of the season.

