“Russell Westbrook denies Frank Vogel’s claim of having a conversation regarding benching him”: Brodie publicly questions Vogel’s ability as a coach

Former MVP Russell Westbrook takes a dig at head coach Frank Vogel for his constant rotations during games, adding that the Lakers coach never communicated the decision of benching him.

The cracks in the relationship between the Lakers and Russell Westbrook are now under the public lens. The trade with Brodie is yet to pay its dividends, proving to be a liability on the contrary. Head coach Frank Vogel’s decision to bench Russ has only worsened their relationship.

Recently, Westbrook expressed his frustration regarding the fluctuating lineups of the Lakers. The former OKC superstar has failed to find his footing on the Lakers roster. His inability to shoot the ball and umpteen turnovers have made him a constant target for trolls and hate.

The situation has reached a point where Vogel is benching Westbrook in crucial moments of the game. Though the nine-time All-star didn’t say much about it initially, he seems to be taking it personally lately. Surprisingly, the Lakers have continued to lose the games, despite benching Westbrook.

Though Vogel has publicly stated having conversations with Westbrook regarding benching him, the two-time scoring champion continues to deny such claims.

Tensions between Russell Westbrook and Frank Vogel continue to grow.

During the recent game against the Bucks, Westbrook was 3-for-11 from the field. Giannis Antetokounmpo and co had complete domination over the Lakers, leading by 30-points at one time. Coach Vogel decided to sit Brodie towards the end of the third quarter.

Though the Lakers would have a late rally, it wasn’t enough to overcome the defending champions. However, the highlight of the night was Westbrook and his post-game comments. The two-time scoring champion is visibly agitated with being benched. He recently took a dig at Vogel’s coaching, saying the following.

“It’s difficult,” Westbrook said. “You never know when you’re coming in. You never know when you’re coming out. You never know when you’re playing. You never know a bunch of things. And I’m speaking for me personally.

It’s a difficult process to be able to figure out and (create) a rhythm, (create) some consistency where we can actually see what we’re able to do as a team. But those decisions are made by him and this coaching staff, and you’ve gotta live with it and move on.”

Westbrook didn’t stop here when asked if Vogel had communicated the decision of benching him, the Lakers point guard vehemently denied such news.

“No,” Westbrook said. “He hasn’t, but I don’t need him to be clear about whatever decision he makes, so that’s up to him. My job as a professional is to come to work, be in a positive mindset, do my work to the best of my ability, and to encourage my teammates. That’s it.”

With the team not speaking in one voice, things are only about to get worse for the purple and gold team in the coming days.