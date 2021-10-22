“Russell Westbrook is back to talking sh*t to everyone”: Anthony Davis gives a hilarious update on the former MVP post his debacle in the season opener

LA Lakers big man Anthony Davis gives an update on Russell Westbrook. The former MVP had a rough night in the season opener against the Golden State Warriors.

Controversies favorite child Russell Westbrook found himself in the eye of the storm lately, owing to his poor performance against the Warriors. Many Lakers fans blamed the two-time scoring champion for their defeat. Nonetheless, the Lakers crumbled as a unit during the fourth quarter, especially.

Brodie had 8-points, 5-rebounds, 4-assists, and 4-turnovers at the end of the night. The nine-time All-Star’s tryst with turnovers continued from the preseason. The Lakers point guard shot 30.8% from the field. Evidently, Westbrook was disappointed with his performance.

The former MVP had LeBron James and Anthony Davis console him as well. James told the former OKC star to go home and watch a comedy movie and spend time with his kids.

During a recent practice, Lakers star Anthony Davis confirmed Westbrook was back to being himself and was talking smack to everyone.

Anthony Davis informs Russell Westbrook’s fans about him being over the season opener debacle.

There is no denying that Westbrook is one of the most polarizing stars of the current decade. Thus when the Lakers lost to the Warriors on the opening night, a section of the fans blamed Brodie’s poor performance for it.

Westbrook was visibly upset with his performance. The superstar has averaged a triple-double in three of his last four seasons. The point guard has never played on a team where he had to share the ball. Thus it’s no surprise he will take time to adjust around James and Davis.

During a recent practice session, AD shared an update on how Westbrook is feeling ahead of their match against the Phoenix Suns.

“He was himself. … Talking shit to everybody and all that. He was his normal self.”

The LA Lakers have a chance for revenge as they face Phoenix Suns tonight, the same team that ousted them in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.