“Russell Westbrook now has 400 consecutive games with a turnover” : Former MVP enters the history books, for the wrong reason this time

As great as Russell Westbrook is, his carelessness with the basketball is now starting to catch up more than ever before.

Russel Westbrook is one of the most celebrated superstars of this era. He entered the history books recently when he broke the 47-year long record for most triple-doubles. However, Russ is not the most efficient player with the ball.

His trademark burst might help him fly all over the hardwood, but he’s always struggled to downshift. Everything is done at 110 percent, including risk-taking. For instance – he’s a 30% career three-point shooter who’s launched 3600 shots from the long-range.

In addition, Russ is already 4th on the leaderboard of career turnovers. While he has played only 14 seasons, he has lost the ball at a historic rate. Among all players to log at least 10,000 NBA minutes, he’s the only one with a career turnover average of 4 or more (4.1 to be exact).

Russell Westbrook is well on his way to the Basketball Hall of Fame, but there’s no denying turnovers are a major hindrance in the Lakers’ star’s game. pic.twitter.com/5jqzGXs3nE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 7, 2021

Russell Westbrook is averaging the most career turnovers per game in NBA history (4.1). Even if he were to have 0 turnovers for the rest of this season, he would still hold the all-time record. pic.twitter.com/dHfTXfuJ6L — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 16, 2021

Brodie has an average of 4.5 turnovers this season. NBA media analyst Skip Bayless did not hold back addressing Russ’ turnovers issue. “Turnover machine with low basketball IQ” is what Skip had to say about the Lakers star after an unexpected loss to the Thunder.

Tonight, Russell Westbrook committed some of the most out-of-control, inexplicable turnovers you will ever see from an NBA point guard. Really, pure comedy. And the other night I heard one commentator say Russ “is learning.” Hilarious. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 10, 2021

Russell Westbrook marked his 400th consecutive game with a turnover in a recent loss to the Bulls

Russell Westbrook has struggled with taking care of the ball ever since he started off in the NBA. He led the league with 274 turnovers in his rookie season. He has led the league in turnovers 4 times in his career and is the current leader for the 2021-22 season.

On 20th December 2021, in a matchup vs the Chicago Bulls, Russ entered the history books once again. Russ ended the game with 6 turnovers, marking his 400th consecutive game with at least one turnover. Just for context, his last game without a turnover was over 5 years ago.

Top 5 players with the most 5+ turnovers games in NBA history : 1. Russell Westbrook 383

2. Lebron James 370

3. James Harden 327

4. Karl Malone 282

5. Allen Iverson 272 pic.twitter.com/OUFC8HP5yG — Real Talk 🏀 (@RealTalk900) December 10, 2021

Brodie has 8 seasons averaging over 4 turnovers per game. In fact, he has never had a season averaging less than 3 turnovers per game. This stat is alarming for any team trying to build a championship roster around him. The issue of Russ’ turnovers has been often talked about in public. There were rumors about the Lakers organization having a sitdown with Russ to discuss his efficiency.

Tonight was the sixth time Russell Westbrook had a triple-double with 10+ turnovers The only other player to do that multiple times is James Harden, with three https://t.co/oJJaaPsH8H pic.twitter.com/T6LYJnivz8 — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) October 28, 2021