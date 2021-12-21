Basketball

“We made a big trade for Russell Westbrook because we couldn’t rely on LeBron James in his year 19th to be the sole engine of our team”: Lakers GM Rob Pelinka reflects on the team’s season so far

"We made a big trade for Russell Westbrook because we couldn't rely on LeBron James in his year 19th to be the sole engine of our team": Lakers GM Rob Pelinka reflects on the team's season so far
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"What the hell could we have done about Kevin Durant?!": When Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams couldn't help but appreciate now Nets star's greatness after 2019 Playoff series
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"We made a big trade for Russell Westbrook because we couldn't rely on LeBron James in his year 19th to be the sole engine of our team": Lakers GM Rob Pelinka reflects on the team's season so far
“We made a big trade for Russell Westbrook because we couldn’t rely on LeBron James in his year 19th to be the sole engine of our team”: Lakers GM Rob Pelinka reflects on the team’s season so far

LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka reveals the reason behind acquiring Russell Westbrook. Pelinka also reflects…