Russell Westbrook’s Former Teammate Warns Jalen Green of Monetary Repercussions of Having a Baby with Draya Michele

The forthcoming fatherhood of Jalen Green at the age of just 22 has become the center of interest amongst the NBA community. His relationship with 39-year-old Draya Michele has drawn the attention of several with Sebastian Telfair being the latest name on the list. In fact, the former teammate of Russell Westbrook recently even went as far as to add some serious fuel to the fire, giving a rather aggressive two cents on the matter.

During his latest appearance on VLAD TV, the 38-year-old initially showcased support for the Houston Rockets star’s decision. He even advised Green to block out the outside noise and focus solely on the needs of the hour. “Go become a great player and take care of your baby,” Telfair stated.

However, the former NBA guard underwent a change of heart as soon as he heard further details about Michele. Upon learning that her eldest son was nearly the same age as Green, Telfair seemed to understand the alleged reasons behind the ongoing fuss. He immediately warned the Rockets guard of the possible consequences while shedding light on his partner’s potential intentions.

“Just understand that they’ll be coming to fight for that money…That’s y’all family now and s**t…They coming for that bread for sure,” he mentioned.

Telfair’s reaction was likely spurred on by his experiences in the NBA. Witnessing his contemporaries suffering due to similar patterns more than likely is the reason he seems to be worried about Jalen Green. However, while the couple’s bond may look suspect due to the controversial history of athletes dating older women, it also isn’t fair to judge someone despite them having done nothing wrong so far.

True, Green absolutely needs to be wary in certain situations to make sure he doesn’t fall victim to a manipulation of the nature that has been seen in the past. Still, for it to dictate the future of their relationship wouldn’t quite be right either.

How has the dynamic impacted Jalen Green?

Despite the criticism surrounding his relationship, the youngster reached the form of his life since Michele’s pregnancy announcement in March. During a stretch, he registered six double-doubles in 25 games while spearheading his team to multiple triumphs. Performances of this caliber had even almost single-handedly brought the Rockets back into play-in contention at one point.

The team’s mid-March clash against the Washington Wizards paved the way for one such display. Registering 42 points and 10 rebounds, as per StatMuse, Green led his side to a 137-114 victory. After the conclusion of the game, he revealed his source of motivation, highlighting, “My family and my baby”.

Thus, the couple has stuck together through thick and thin by now. Recently, they even took their relationship to a new level by hosting a baby shower. Their families and friends joined them over the weekend as they celebrated the anticipated arrival of their daughter. later, The Shade Room revealed a clip from the event on Instagram, capturing the unity of the couple.

So, they are seemingly going strong amidst all the negative publicity around them. Unfortunately for them, however, there will likely always be fans present to scrutinize their relationship. However, hopefully, the couple can stay strong and come through this pregnancy with no complications and a healthy, happy child.

We wish Green and his family the best.