“Safely Kept in My House”: Ronaldinho Humbly Kept Michael Jordan’s Special Gift to Him Safe All These Years

Ronaldinho is one of the greatest athletes of the 21st century, but even the legendary midfielder was awed when meeting Michael Jordan for the first time. In a July 2024 interview with Complex, the 44-year-old was asked about some of his most iconic encounters, including his 2006 meeting in Barcelona with the Bulls legend.

Advertisement

In the interview, Ronaldinho revealed that Jordan gifted him a pair of Jordan XXI PEs with his signature “R10” on the front. When asked where the shoes are today, Ronaldinho shared how he still holds the gift close to his heart. Regarding his meeting with MJ, the Brazilian said,

“That was special. That was an unforgettable day.”

The Air Jordan XXI was released in the same year as the meeting. The XXI had a straightforward design, especially compared to other Air Jordan models. Jordan Brand selected D’Wayne Edwards to design the XXI. The shoe has a clean, uncomplicated look but boasts high-tech materials and luxurious construction.

When asked if he still had the sneakers, Ronaldinho responded excitedly,

“Yes, of course! I still have them. They’re safely kept in my house.”

He almost seemed taken aback by the question, wondering why anyone would part with such a creative pair of shoes. The retired soccer veteran spoke very highly of the sneakers, emphasizing how they are safe in his home and haven’t been worn.

In fact, Ronaldinho doesn’t even touch the shoes, instead ensuring the pair stays in pristine condition. For an athlete he outwardly admires, Ronaldinho is showing how much he respects Jordan by keeping his custom sneakers in a special location. He undoubtedly treasures the sneakers, but Ronaldinho also appreciated the entire experience of meeting MJ.

Ronaldinho loved his meeting with Michael Jordan

Throughout the interview, Ronaldinho couldn’t help but to heap praise on MJ. When asked about the meeting, he underlined how memorable the experience was, continuing,

“It was undoubtedly an unforgettable day.”

Ronaldinho also had high praise for the man himself, referring to Jordan as one of the greatest people he’s ever met. High praise from one legendary athlete to another; it’s clear that the pair bonded during their meeting. Even almost 20 years later, Ronaldinho clearly looks back on his encounter with Jordan fondly.