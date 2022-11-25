“Bring Old Times Back:” UFC Star Compares Neymar & Co. to Ronaldinho and Explains Why Brazil Will Not Win FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The FIFA World Cup, one of the biggest sporting events, is now happening in Qatar. 32 nations are competing with one another for a place in history. Fans from all across the world are passionately cheering for their nation to victory.

Celebrities from the UFC are watching the FIFA World Cup Qatar in 2022, much like the rest of us. Paulo Costa, a former UFC middleweight championship contender, is one of them.

Being a native of Brazil, it is very obvious that the UFC fighter supports his home nation. The Brazilian mixed martial artist, however, is not certain that Brazil can win the 2022 World Cup.

What did Paulo Costa say about Neymar Jr. and Ronaldinho?

The Brazilian UFC star is a prominent name in the combat world. However, besides fighting, Costa has gained fame as the UFC ‘meme god.’ The reason for this moniker is Costa’s meme posting on Twitter, which is loved by his fans.

ALSO READ: Not Lionel Messi, Khabib Nurmagomedov Names These Real Madrid Legends as His Early Idols

Recently ‘Eraser’ tweeted explaining the reason why Brazil will not win the FIFA world cup this year. In the tweet, Costa wrote, “Brazilian soccer team were respectable when they had drug dealers to make party’s officials and shemale fucker Like Ronald at 2006 or 2002 . Now they all are feminists or apologize for being straight white . They cannot win wolrd cup sorry . Bring old times back.”

Brazilian soccer team were respectable when they had drug dealers to make party’s officials and shemale fucker Like Ronald at 2006 or 2002 . Now they all are feminists or apologize for being straight white . They cannot win wolrd cup sorry . Bring old times back pic.twitter.com/NJUfdjMyug — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 24, 2022

In the post, Costa also included an old picture of Adiel (holding a gun) and football legend Ronaldinho alongside Neymar Jr. and his teammates Casemiro and Alisson Becker to justify his statements.

Although Costa is infamous for his random meme posting, some fans agreed with him. Meanwhile, there were many who chastised the middleweight fighter for such a controversial tweet.

Paulo Costa’s next fight

The former title challenger has recently bounced back into the green column after a two-fight skid. The 31-year-old will soon be back in action in the first quarter of 2023.

ALSO READ: Khabib Nurmagomedov Reacts to ‘Epic’ Collaboration Between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Liked by Over 50Mil People

Costa will face the former UFC champion Robert Whittaker in his next outing at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia. A win in this fight will surely take him close to a second shot at the 185lbs title.

Do you guys think Costa can defeat Whittaker? What is your reaction to his tweet?