“Savannah James Gonna Have Bro on the Couch”: Fans Warn LeBron James of Consequences for Replying to Hilarious Tweet

Sanaa Lathan is the definition of ‘Aging like fine wine’. The actress turned 53 years old today and her special day was celebrated by numerous fans on the Internet. A post on X, formerly Twitter, hyping up Lathan caught LeBron James’ attention and the four-time NBA Champion couldn’t help but respond to it.

Although LeBron’s response to the fan post was harmless in every sense of the word, fans believe that if it reaches his wife, Savannah James, the King might be in trouble in his house. Some fans warned LBJ of the consequences of his response.

A music-related page on X called ‘AuxGod’ posted a couple of images of Lathan to wish her a happy birthday. Completely in awe of her beauty at this age, a fan complimented her in sporting terms and reposted her images.

He wrote, “65 pts, 19 rebs, 12 assists, 10 Steals 7, Blocks, 287 passing yards, 156 rushing yards, 4TDs, 2 Forced Fumbles.”

2 Forced Fumbles https://t.co/4JpzR30gUo — 73-9 and THEY LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) September 19, 2024

All of this was to simply say that she looks gorgeous and her beauty is only comparable to a once-in-a-lifetime performance by an athlete in the NBA or NFL. This response went viral and made its way to LeBron’s timeline as well, who responded with laughing emojis and the words, “Man what’s wrong with you!?!?”

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Man what’s wrong with you!?!? — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 19, 2024

While King James responded to the post, thinking that it was hilarious, fans believe that it might put him in hot waters if Savannah sees it. One fan warned LBJ, saying that he’s flying too close to the sun and that he should be more careful.

He wrote, “You flyin too close to the Sun my boy.”

You flyin too close to the Sun my boy — JuBlue (@Unfukwittable31) September 19, 2024

LeBron is a happily married man, so, he might be feeling a lot more secure in his relationship than the fans are giving him credit for. One fan stated that this is a dangerous game that LeBron is playing on social media, “You playing a dangerous game.”

You playing a dangerous game. — Hub (@KenHeLive) September 19, 2024

Some fans are predicting that the final outcome of this response from LeBron will be the classic husband-wife situation where Savannah will send him to sleep on the couch. A fan wrote, “Savannah gona have bro on the couch fs.”

Savannah gona have bro on the couch fs — LeDhesi (@dhesi_trades) September 19, 2024

If there’s any possibility of it, LeBron has some concerned fans who want him to be ready. One fan wrote, “Get the pillows on the couch ready.”

Get the pillows on the couch ready — ₭ma🧣 (@KmaFr_) September 19, 2024

There is very little possibility of fans being updated with what will happen next in the James household in the aftermath of this post. Regardless, fans are having a great time thinking about it and giving King James some free advice, in case he needs it.