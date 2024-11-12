Savannah James Reveals a Glimpse of Her Parenting Style, Wants Her Kids to “Learn in Real Time”

While LeBron James has been busy embarking on one of, if not the greatest career in NBA history for the past two decades, his wife, Savannah has been the MVP at home, raising their three children, sons Bronny and Bryce, and daughter Zhuri. With one son in the NBA and the other expected to follow suit, it’s safe to say she has done a terrific job of ensuring her children remain grounded and work hard.

She believes every parent can do it they can walk the fine line between keeping tabs on their kids’ lives and letting them learn on their own. In the latest episode of her podcast ‘Everybody’s Crazy,’ Savannah revealed the secrets to her parenting style, which is simplistic but effective. She said,

“I do be in my kids’ business, just a little bit. I want my kids to learn in real-time. I want them to know when they’re doing something right and I want them to know when they’re doing something wrong. So I’m in their business enough to help them… but I also want them to make mistakes and learn from them. So I’m in their business 50/50.”

Being able to maintain the balance between not being too passive or overprotective as a mother has ensured her kids don’t stray off track, which could have been pretty easy, considering who their father is.

Savannah’s insistence on giving her kids room to grow but course correcting when she feels their trajectory is astray has yielded terrific results.

The James Gang is achieving great things

In the past year, the James Gang has a lot to be excited about. Savannah and LeBron are reaping the fruits of all the time and effort they’ve sown into positioning their children in the best position possible.

Their eldest son Bronny achieved his dream of playing in the NBA and did so alongside his father. They became the first parent-child duo to play in a professional basketball game together.

Savannah’s daughter, Zhuri, who turned 10 this year, has a YouTube channel called All Things Zhuri. It has over 200,000 subscribers. She’s also using her athletic gifts and embarking on a volleyball career, which LeBron is pretty excited about.

Bryce is entering his senior season of high school and is a top prospect in his recruitment class. He hasn’t committed to a university yet but has offers from Ohio State and Duquesne. He’s expected to join his father and elder brother in the NBA in 2026. It’s an exciting time for the James Gang and a lot of the credit goes to Savannah’s stellar parenting.