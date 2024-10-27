“Saw JJ Redick at the Movies Watching Venom”: Gilbert Arenas Trolls Baron Davis’ ‘Car Wash’ Tweet

The JJ Redick era with the Los Angeles Lakers has started with a two-game winning streak. Redick’s energetic and competitive style of coaching has brought him a lot of praise. However, he has also been the target of trolls, especially after Baron Davis tweeted about spotting Redick at a car wash.

Davis recently posted on X that he ran into Redick at a car wash, where the Lakers HC was busy watching film on his laptop, even though he was not at his job. Davis wrote at the end of his tweet, “Players coach!!! Lakers [are] in great hands.”

The tweet soon started taking the shape of an Internet meme. A few hours later, Gilbert Arenas added his spin to the story.

The former NBA star posted that he spotted Redick inside a theater watching ‘Venom’ but even there, he was on his laptop watching film. He wrote, “i just saw JJ Redick at the movies watching Venom BUT he was actually on his laptop watching the Suns film #2025lakerchip.”

It was clearly a jibe from Arenas using the Davis template.

Redick is well-known as a basketball nerd and has one of the sharpest brains in the business. So, he will not take offense to someone saying that he’s on his laptop all the time watching film.

But the Lakers HC might have to face similar jokes going into the season even when he’s winning. Because many have dubbed Redick’s hiring simply a result of his closeness with LeBron James.

The Lakers HC was asked about the Davis post before the game against the Kings. Redick confirmed that he was indeed on his laptop at a car wash.

He said, “I started getting into the Sacramento defensive edit and our cars have not been washed since we moved to LA in August and my kids had two basketball games. The car wash is next door to the gym, so in between games I was shuttling back and forth, the three cars. Very efficient use of time.”

Redick used the time spent at the car wash to watch films that would help him be better prepared for the games ahead. He revealed that he watches a lot of films on his laptop and he thanked Davis for putting the secret out.