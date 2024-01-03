“Scottie Pippen Has Become Arrogant and Cocky”: When Bulls Star Was Called Out by ‘Good Buddy’ Horace Grant After 1992 Dream Team

The 1992 Dream Team prompted a lot of drama in the American basketball scene. However, probably the most unexpected instance was the growing distance between Horace Grant and Scottie Pippen. Grant called out Pippen for becoming arrogant after the USA Men’s Team’s Barcelona campaign in ’92.

At that point, the two Forwards had played with each other for almost six seasons and built a brotherly relationship. However, Grant’s public condemnation of Pippen’s attitude became a huge controversy. When Pip got a whiff of these comments, he felt wounded. But at the same time, he also believed that his teammate had misunderstood him.

The April 1993 issue of Sports Illustrated went into the comments made by Grant during the 1992 preseason. These comments followed the 1992 Olympics where Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan were part of the fabled Dream Team, which saw their popularity reach another level globally. According to Grant, this soaring stardom had boosted Pip’s ego to a point where he became full of himself.

“To be honest, Scottie has become arrogant and cocky, but that’s to be expected of people who can’t handle fame and fortune,” revealed an irate Grant.

However, his long-time teammate thought otherwise. Pippen talked about these comments with the 6’10” Power Forward and told him that he was hurt. He also thought that Grant was “misinterpreting him a little bit” and that the dynamics of their friendship had changed.

“Things aren’t the same as when we were young and it was Scottie and Horace, Horace and Scottie. We’ve outgrown that, and we both had to realize it. The important thing is that we’re still good friends and that we play well together,” said the 1994 All-Star Game MVP.

After clearing the air, the electric duo continued their miniritual before games. As per this ritual, Grant used to walk towards the hoop nearest to the Bulls Bench and Pippen followed him. The two then would grab each other’s arms and motivate each other by blurting simple words of affirmation. Their bond strengthened from the two having each other’s back on the trenches.

The Chicago Bulls was always Michael Jordan’s team for the media and the fans. Therefore, everyone else were often bottled into the same category of ‘others’, including MJ’s running mate Pippen. That was part of the reason behind Pippen’s closeness with Grant. In fact, Grant even stood up for Scottie Pippen after the latter criticized the glorification of Michael Jordan in The Last Dance and the undermining of the Bulls players’ contributions behind the title runs.

Horace Grant is close to Scottie Pippen

Once, Grant stunned the Bulls’ coaching staff by skipping practice to mourn the death of Pippen’s cat. The Forward wanted to be there for his “twin brother” and knew his action could draw fury. Bulls Assistant Coach Johnny Bach had stringent words for Grant after learning his reasoning to skip practice. Roland Lazenby, in his book, Michael Jordan: The Life, quoted their then-former trainer Mark Pfeil, who recalled how Bach reacted.

“You get here. You oughta throw the cat in the garbage can”, commanded Johnny Bach.

Despite this stern treatment, Grant went on to ask his Bulls teammates to hold a moment of silence for Pippen’s deceased feline. He truly could go above and beyond for Pip and treasured his bond with him well after their playing days together were over.