“Throw the Cat in the Garbage”: Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant, Who Called 6′ Ft 6″ Michael Jordan a Snitch, Missed Practice Over a Cat’s Death

The Chicago Bulls dynasty of the 1990s was a special one. It was a team that dominated the decade, winning six championships under the leadership of two of the greats, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Jordan and Pippen were the quintessential duo. They complimented each other perfectly, and many consider it the best one-two punch in the history of the NBA.

However, while they were inseparable on the court, it was another pairing in the Bulls locker room that was blossoming into a great friendship. That between Scottie and Horace Grant.

Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant were such close friends that Grant chose to skip practice after Pippen’s cat died

MJ and Scottie Pippen were good friends. Even after their days with the Bulls, they maintained a friendly relationship until recently.

However, while they were close, their friendship was nothing compared to that between Scottie and Horace Grant. The two were so close that Grant has been quoted calling Pippen his twin brother, and he already has one.

They had such a close bond, that Horace even skipped practice, much to the ire of the coaching staff to be with Pippen when his cat died. Roland Lazenby in his book Michael Jordan: The Life wrote:

“Scottie called in one day and skipped practice because his cat died,” recalled former trainer Mark Pfeil. “Horace called about fifteen minutes later and said he was with Scottie because of the grieving. Johnny Bach, our assistant coach, was absolutely furious. He got Horace on the phone and said, ‘You get here. You oughta throw the cat in the garbage can.’ Horace, when the team got together, wanted to have a moment of silence for Scottie’s cat.”

It all started back in 1987! My brother from another mother, @horacegrant54 #tb pic.twitter.com/xfU7tM4Nfd — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) March 26, 2022

A special relationship to say the least. Although their tenure as teammates would end when Grant moved to the Magic.

Horace Grant faced Scottie in an intense Eastern Conference Final series back in 1995

In 1994, Grant left the Bulls and joined their conference rivals the Orlando Magic. It was here that Horace would meet Scottie once again, not as teammates but as rivals in the 1995 Eastern Conference Finals.

Horace would come out on top, but that did nothing to the friendship the two had and still had.

