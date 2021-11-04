“Scottie Pippen should be ashamed of himself!”: Stephen A Smith emphatically defends Michael Jordan amidst ongoing dispute between former Bulls teammate

Stephen A Smith doesn’t hold back and defends Michael Jordan by claiming Scottie Pippen should be ashamed of himself for what he’s saying.

Scottie Pippen seems to have found the perfect way to promote his upcoming memoir: taking shots at Michael Jordan. He’s said on a couple occasions prior to his most recent statements, that he did not appreciate the way the ‘Last Dance’ docuseries portrayed him in comparison to the way Jordan was portrayed.

According to the defensive savant, Michael Jordan made it so that Scottie Pippen seemed like ‘nothing but a prop’ to viewers across the world. He would also go on to call out the 5x MVP for being selfish for retiring right before the 1993 training camp, not allowing the Bulls to go after marquee free agents.

It should be noted that the reason Michael retired form NBA basketball the first time was because his late father always wanted him to be a baseball player. Scottie wasn’t all too ‘selfless’ either when he refused to play during the 1997-98 season after the Bulls didn’t meet his contract demands.

Stephen A Smith goes on Scottie Pippen amidst the Michael Jordan debacle.

Stephen A Smith seems to have had enough with the Michael Jordan slander coming from Scottie Pippen as of late as he took to ‘First Take’ to remind fans on who Jordan really was even before the Bulls started to surround him with talent.

Yes @ScottiePippen should be ashamed of himself! pic.twitter.com/OyPeUD5OkZ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 3, 2021

Of course, saying Pippen should be ashamed of himself is a tad bit too far but the basic point that SAS was trying to make does actually make a lot of sense. Michael Jordan was an MVP caliber player before Scottie Pippen made his way to Chicago from Seattle on draft night.

Even with Pippen by his side, it took the duo three years to finally win an NBA championship together. So, it’s not as though Scottie was plugged into the Chicago Bulls system and it immediately led to a title the same year.