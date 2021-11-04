“If the Warriors stay healthy, and get Klay Thompson and James Wiseman back, they’re our 2022 NBA Champions”: Stephen A Smith claims Stephen Curry and co. can go back to the biggest stages this season

ESPN analyst Stephen A Smith backs the Warriors as the 2022 NBA Champions if Klay Thompson and James Wiseman return strong

The Golden State Warriors are off to a start, not a lot of people expected. In the offseason, Bob Myers and co. did an excellent job of building their bench. The addition of veterans like Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica. The development of Jordan Poole and Damion Lee. All these little things strung together have given Warriors the best cast they’ve had in years.

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green being themselves, the Dubs are off to a flying start. Draymond has been kicking in and delivering offensive punches when needed. James Wiseman was recently cleared for full-team practices. Klay Thompson looks as beautiful as ever, when the Dubs posted videos of him shooting around today. Stephen A Smith, watching the Warriors-Hornets game, re-iterated his statement about the Warriors and the 2022 Championship.

Stephen A Smith claims Warriors as Champions if Klay Thompson and the Dubs are healthy

Klay Thompson is recovering from two devastating injuries back-to-back. After recovering from an ACL injury, Klay suffered an Achilles injury. Thompson is almost back on the court, and he looks incredible.

Stephen A Smith has had high hopes for the Dubs post-Klay’s return, since the last season. However, this season he just kept adding on his expectations. He went from calling the Warriors a contender, to claiming they have a Conference Finals berth, to a Finals ticket, to the Champions if Kyrie doesn’t return, to just claiming they’re the Champions if they’re healthy.

Man, I’m tired of wondering. All I know is, watching these @warriors if @KlayThompson and James Wiseman come back and these boys are stay healthy, the @warriors are winning the damn championship. Period! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 4, 2021

For the Warriors fans, having someone like Stephen A believe in the team like he does, feels nice. Personally, I have a lot of hopes for Klay, but the most important one seeing him back on the court and balling.

With the NBA wide-open this season, the Warriors have as good a chance as any. It would be interesting to see how things turn out when Klay Thompson returns.