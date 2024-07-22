Scotty Pippen Jr. Gets Candid on Dropping a Triple Double En Route To Summer League Championship Game

The 2024 Summer League semifinals featured a fierce battle between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Clippers (99- 98). The Grizzlies were in doubt of a win when their talented rookie, Zach Edey, was out for the rest of the Summer League due to a sprained ankle. But Scotty Pippen Jr. stepped up and became one of the anchors for an impressive win.

The 23-year-old Memphis point guard scored 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists to help his team qualify for the championship game. He also had 2 steals and 1 block by the end of regulation. The son of the famous Chicago Bulls legend, Scottie Pippen, dropped a triple-double to win it all. During the post-game interview, Pippen Jr. said,

“I think I can showcase what I can do. I’ve had triple-doubles before in my career. And finally being able to do it on the biggest stage I feel has been great for me. So, I’m just trying to show the world what I can do.”

“I’m just trying to show the world what I can do.” Scotty Pippen Jr. after dropping a triple-double to lead the @memgrizz to the #NBA2KSummerLeague Championship ️ pic.twitter.com/MEClSGZU96 — NBA (@NBA) July 21, 2024

Scotty Pippen Jr.‘s triple-double made the Grizzlies guard become the sixth player in NBA history to record a triple-double in the Summer League. He should look to continue this form as the Grizzlies gear up to face either the Warriors or Heat in the championship game. Or will the pressure of carrying his father Scottie Pippen’s legacy affect his performance?

Pippen Jr. is quite undersized when compared to his father. That may have been a reason why teams were skeptical about his skillset and whether he’d have the same level of impact as his father when he came into the league.

Scottie Pippen vs. Scotty Pippen Jr.

Unfortunately, the son of the famous Chicago Bulls legend, Scottie Pippen, has not had the same career trajectory as his father. As opposed to his father going as the fifth overall pick in the 1987 NBA draft, Scotty Pippen Jr. went undrafted when he declared himself for the 2022 NBA draft.

But the Los Angeles Lakers soon picked him. After spending some time on the bench, Pippen was sent down to the G-League before finally getting waived by the team. He then went on to sign a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, now playing for the Memphis Hustle in the G-League.

Pippen Jr.’s father had a starting role with his team in his second year in the league, whereas he is still signing 10-day or two-way contracts while bouncing around the G-League in his second year as a professional athlete.

Pip’s son is still trying his best to make his NBA dreams come true. And his triple-double performance is a testament to that. In the five games he has played for the Grizzlies in the Summer League, Scotty Pippen Jr. has averaged 20.0 points, 8.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.2 steals per game.

And while the son of the six-time NBA champion has not had the same level of success or gotten the same level of recognition as his father, Pippen Jr. has not given up just yet. Let’s see if the Bulls legend’s son comes through and helps the Grizzlies win the Summer League championship.