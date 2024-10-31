mobile app bar

“See Them in the Driveway All the Time!”: Savannah James Was Very Nonchalant About LeBron James and Bronny’s Historical Moment

Sameen Nawathe
Published

LeBron, Bronny and Savannah James

LeBron, Bronny and Savannah James (CREDITS: USA Today)

The Lakers’ season-opener against the Timberwolves was a special moment for LeBron James and his family as the four-time MVP lived out his long-standing dream of playing alongside his son Bronny. It marked the first time in NBA history that a father-son duo were on the court together. While there was palpable excitement about the moment since the Lakers drafted the guard, his mother Savannah didn’t understand the hype until it happened.

During an appearance on the Tamron Hill Show, the host asked her how she felt seeing LeBron and Bronny share the court for the first time. She replied she was proud of Bronny, but didn’t feel any jitters about it beforehand. Savannah said,

“I honestly didn’t know how I would feel once I saw them on the court together. I’m like ‘I see them in the driveway all the time, it’s not a big deal’, but understanding the moment and the history and how special it was.”

She may not have understood the gravity of the moment before it happened, but she realized its magnitude when fans inside the Crypto.com Arena roared in unison when LeBron and Bronny checked in together.

Bronny’s special night in Cleveland

The rookie went scoreless in his debut and did not play in the subsequent three games before finally stepping on the court again against the Cavaliers. It was another memorable night, as it was a homecoming for Bronny and LeBron, who were born in Akron, Ohio. Cleveland gave the duo a warm welcome with a special video package featuring the duo.

Cavaliers fans also cheered when the guard sank a jump shot from the perimeter and scored his first points as an NBA player.

Bronny likely won’t see much playing time in the Lakers’ next three games and is expected to head to the G-League and play for the South Bay Lakers once the team returns to LA from their five-game road trip.

It may be a while before the rookie shares the court again with his father but nothing can take away the moment they shared on opening night and the incredible night the family experienced in Cleveland.

