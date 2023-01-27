“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got robbed”: Josh Giddey, Chet Holmgren, and NBA Twitter Reacts to OKC Guard Not Being Named as All-Star Starter

Jan 20, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks on during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having the best season of his young career. In the 4th year as the starting guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder, SGA has been a problem for defenders.

With 30.8 PPG, the former Kentucky Wildcat is one of merely six players to average 30+ PPG. Apart from recording a career-high in points, the dynamic guard has tremendously improved his shooting, knocking down 51.1% from the field, 36.1% 3FG, and 90.6% from the charity stripe.

The NBA released the list of 10 players who were named as the starters for the 2023 All-Star Game. Just like every other year, this year too, there were a few notable snubs.

Apart from Joel Embiid, Shai’s exclusion from the list came as a shock to many.

OKC teammates and NBA Twitter react to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander not being ASG starter

The likes of Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry (weighted scores of 1.5 each) were selected as the Western Conference backcourt starters.

Three voting groups determined the starters: • Fans (50%)

• NBA players (25%)

• Media panel 25%) Complete voting results here: https://t.co/M8btg7M0GP Below are the overall scores for the top finishers at each position. pic.twitter.com/HQ9W20Z6Ke — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 27, 2023

As soon as the news broke out on social media, teammates Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey were among the first ones to react to Shai’s exclusion.

Shai robbed lol — josh giddey (@joshgiddey) January 27, 2023

Smh we all know he deserves it https://t.co/pROeJiSiip — chet holmgren (@ChetHolmgren) January 27, 2023

Unsurprisingly, there were Many users who agreed with the OKC youngsters.

Big time — Cullulee Balee (@awaal29781483) January 27, 2023

first he got snubbed from the entire all star game now he’s snubbed from being a starter — ⚡️ (@PlayoffShai) January 27, 2023

They always robbing shai smh. Man be hooping hooping with good numbers but…. Still no respect. Evil world we live in https://t.co/DYsQ8xp93y — Shaun Hazelnut (@ShimmyGod) January 27, 2023

Will SGA be a first-time All-Star?

Yes, the news of SGA not starting the exhibition game is disheartening. The man has been phenomenal this season, to say the least.

However, that doesn’t mean Alexander will be deprived of playing in the prestigious event.

While Luka and Steph finished as the top 2 vote-getters, Shai isn’t that far behind. With 62 player votes, 2,107,557 fan votes, and 12 media votes, the 24-year-old ranked just two spots below the cut.

There is absolutely no doubt that we will see this bright talent play at Utah with some of the league’s best on 19th February.

