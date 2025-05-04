Shannon Sharpe Brings Out ‘GOAT James’ Mask to Back LeBron James When Former Knick Dubbed Michael Jordan as the Greatest

It’s been a rough few weeks for Shannon Sharpe. Between an early playoff elimination for LeBron James and his removal from ESPN network shows, he’s been in the news for all the wrong reasons. However, in any situation where he can flaunt James’ greatness over Michael Jordan, he will take it. Former Knicks player Quentin Richardson poked Sharpe while proclaiming Jordan’s throne as the greatest. Sharpe made sure to have his literal goat mask ready on hand.

Richardson made a guest appearance on Sharpe’s Nightcap podcast to discuss the NBA playoffs. He provided great insight during his time with Sharpe and Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson. However, one of his most memorable moments came while he was signing off.

Before he left, he proclaimed MJ’s greatness in the face of Sharpe. The LeBron James superfan that Sharpe is couldn’t let that go. He proceeded to represent James elaborately, which only he knows how.

Sharpe proceeded to bring out his iconic GOAT mask, which he has worn to declare James as the greatest. Although he didn’t wear it this time, he held it up high as a response to Richardson.

“You know what it is, that’s GOAT James!” Sharpe said. “Don’t worry about it. He’ll be back next year.”

Sharpe has an extensive relationship with the GOAT James mask. He first brought it to life during his tenure on Fox Sports’ Undisputed with Skip Bayless. Whenever LeBron would win a series in the playoffs, we would wear it in the face of Bayless.

Unfortunately, Sharpe didn’t have the privilege this season following the Lakers’ first-round loss to the Timberwolves in five games. However, he guarantees that James will be back next season.

Now that LeBron isn’t playing basketball, this will make room for GOAT debates to return. It’s impossible for LeBron not to be discussed even if he isn’t playing.

Regardless, at 40 years old and to be producing at the level which he does, his case for the greatest is extremely compelling. He has reached feats that no other player has done before, such as coming back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals.

He is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer without being a score-first player. LeBron’s resume is mighty impressive, which isn’t the most flattering thing MJ fans would like to hear.

Then again, these debates are all subjective. But the more seasons LeBron plays, the more opportunity he has to create a further gap between him and Jordan regarding who is the greatest player ever.