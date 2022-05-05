“Shaq can’t let you see his secret potion”: When The Big Diesel Was Busy Concocting a Magical Drink Before the 2005 NBA All-Star Game

Shaq has it all, athleticism, dominance, and rings. But what is the secret behind his success? His secret potion maybe?

What does it take to be the most dominant center in the history of the NBA? Like, say, what does it take to be Shaq! Perhaps a special diet? Genetics, of course. What about a drink? Yes, a magic potion!

That sounds absurd, right? Well, Shaquille O’Neal will tell you otherwise! In a rather comic behind-the-scenes video of the 2005 NBA All-Star game, you can see Shaq brewing something. Or rather concocting a potion.

He tries to evade the camera crew and his secret brew.

Shaq mixes two potions, which may blow up!

As an entertainer, Shaq has earned his merit. From his early years, till he was in prime form, the Big Diesel has always been a classic crowd-pleaser.

In the locker room of the all-star game, Shaq was busy mixing Mountain Dew and Gatorade. A bizarre mix, we must say. But it must work for the big fella.

He also takes on a hilarious accent and proclaims that he is two men. One before the drink and one after. Shaq’s comedic timing is beyond good, even LeBron James could not help but smirk and chuckle.

Shaq has since become one of America’s most loved TV personalities and we can’t help but shower him with praise and affection.

