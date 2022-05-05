“Charles Barkley says “speaking of c**ing” on National TV!’: Shaq and the TNT crew are left in splits as Chuck’s quote is taken in the other context 

It must have been quite the week for Charles Barkley, as he made a comment on TV, and the TNT crew immediately took it there!

Charles Barkley might be the funniest person on sports TV, without even trying. While Chuck is known for his hilarious similies, he is also someone who speaks without a filter.

When he does so you can expect the crew to take him up and dissect it. It has happened many times on TV and today’s example was the finest!

Cue, Charles saying ‘speaking of coming’.

When we say Charles is hilarious without ever meaning to be, this is what we mean.

Charles Barkley is the undisputed king of funny moments!

NBA on TNT will forever be the place where you will see the most hilarious and notorious 50-year-olds. The crew is always ready to pull pranks and get on the case of their crewmates.

Ernie is the one that calms the chaotic studio down. As for Charles, the internet was ready to ready for him today.

Death, taxes, and a nightly soundbite. https://t.co/5I5k6Z8W29 — Fan In The Arena (@FanInTheArena_) May 5, 2022

LMFAOOOO Never take Inside the NBA off television so long as these four are sitting at the table https://t.co/kF9RjzDtwh — SCOTTIE THE SCREENER IS ROY (@UjiriBurner) May 5, 2022

This show wins every night https://t.co/zHhq6Ezpsm — Lucas Ramirez (@CoachLRamirez) May 5, 2022

Every day we are blessed with this crew. Delivering potent zingers and funny segments with a flair that makes even the toughest laugh.

We look forward to the next show on TNT and as usual, we will be ready to cover the next Charles Barkley soundbite.

