Shaq Hiding Meme: Why Was 7’1 Shaquille O’Neal Hiding Behind A Tree?

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the largest men to play in the NBA throughout its history. Standing at 7’1, ‘The Big Aristotle’ has consistently weighed anywhere between 325-425 pounds throughout his career. He even admitted that towards his last run to the NBA Finals with the Los Angeles Lakers, he was closing in on 400lbs.

Given just how large of a man Shaq is, it’s easy for him to be recognized by any and everybody when he steps out of the comfort of his own home. Couple his size with just how famous he is due to both his on-court achievements and his off-court endeavors such as his job with Turner Sports and his litany of endorsements and he becomes one of the most sought-after men in the United States.

However, occasionally, even someone as magnanimous as O’Neal needs a break from the constant attention from the media. This led to one of the funniest images on the internet surfacing.

Shaquille O’Neal on hiding behind a tree

California is littered with paparazzi and individuals trying to get a glimpse of a couple ‘famous individuals’ while they’re out and about. This is what happened when Shaquille O’Neal was out walking down a street in Los Angeles and was approached by a man with a camera.

Technically, the paparazzi member wasn’t trying to flick him. According to Shaq, he was trying get a picture of someone else who was also a celebrity walking down the same street as Shaq. However, when the camera panned to Shaq, he quickly looked to make a gag out of it and tried to ‘hide’ behind a tree.

😂 🌳 As it’s Shaquille O’Neal’s birthday, it’s only right that we share this picture of Shaq hiding from paparazzi behind a tree… pic.twitter.com/JgyTiRhMVM — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) March 6, 2019

Of course, just how large of a man he is, hiding behind a tree that small led to nothing more than produce a hilarious picture. When on the James Corden Show, he explained why he did this, saying:

“I was in Beverly Hills doing a little shopping and I saw the [paparazzi] walk by, because they were chasing somebody else. I didn’t want them to see me, but I couldn’t run since I’m too big to run, so I found that tree. I wanted to stay still and blend in.”

