“Shaq Never Forgot He Was Big”: Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Karl-Anthony Towns for Not ‘Demanding the Ball’ in Game 2 Loss

The Detroit Pistons beat the New York Knicks in game two of their first-round series last night, avenging a loss two days earlier in which they gave up a fourth-quarter lead by allowing Jalen Brunson, Cam Payne, and company to go on a 21-0 run. This time, the Knicks were able to tie the game, but the Pistons responded by pulling away in the final minute to stun the Madison Square Garden crowd.

Both games in the series have been ultra-competitive, and given what we’ve seen so far, this looks like the kind of matchup that is going to take six or seven games to sort out. It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone that watched these two teams play in the regular season, as the No. 6 seed Pistons took three of four from the third-seeded Knicks.

Cade Cunningham and Jalen Brunson were the stars in this game, as they waged an epic duel with 33 and 37 points respectively. Brunson got little help from his teammates though, especially his fellow All-NBA running mate Karl-Anthony Towns, who put up only 10 points and six rebounds. Towns also had the worst plus-minus of anyone on either team.

Shannon Sharpe let Towns have it in last night’s episode of Nightcap, blasting the big man for not being more assertive. “KAT needs to demand the ball and be more aggressive once he gets the ball,” Sharpe said. “Shaq never forgot he was big,” he added to drive his point home. “Shaq never played small.”

Sharpe listed out KAT’s many accomplishments, including being a former No. 1 overall draft pick and a multi-time All-Star. “Do you remember you once scored 60 in a game?” Sharpe asked.

As Sharpe said, “KAT’s problem is KAT wants to be the best shooting big man. KAT don’t like to bang.” KAT is the premier stretch four/five in the game, but he sometimes struggles to balance his ability to be a threat from outside with also being a dominant post player.

On Monday night, he was neither, as he only attempted 11 shots from the field and didn’t shoot a single free throw. Only two of his shots were threes, though, meaning not only was he not assertive in the paint, he wasn’t assertive anywhere.

Chad Johnson added to Sharpe’s point by saying that he wished KAT would play with the killer mentality of someone like Anthony Edwards, but that’s never really been in his DNA as a player, talented though he is. That’s always made him a better second option, which is why he was the Robin to Edwards’ Batman in Minnesota and now in the same role next to Brunson.

Towns dealt with foul trouble all night but still played 33 minutes, which is admittedly a low number for someone coached by Tom Thibodeau. Still, 10 points and six rebounds just isn’t going to cut it, especially when the Knicks refuse to use their bench in any capacity.

Jalen Duren has taken big steps this year to become one of the best young bigs in the game, but he’s nowhere near KAT’s level yet. KAT averaged 24.4 points and 12.8 rebounds (second in the NBA) in the regular season, and that’s what the Knicks are going to need to escape this series. Now that they’ve lost home-court advantage, it’s going to be that much more difficult.