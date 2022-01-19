“If you say LeBron James one more time I’mma pull this trigger”: Shannon Sharpe was ready to die for GOAT James when an intruder held him hostage

NFL veteran and Undisputed analyst Shannon Sharpe had a gun pointed at him for calling LeBron James the GOAT.

Shannon Sharpe’s fandom for LeBron James is no secret. The three-time Super Bowl champion is a panelist on the popular show Undisputed on Fox Sports, featuring veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless on his opposite side.

While Shannon is an advocate of GOAT James, Bayless has been an avid critic of the Lakers superstar from his days in high school. Thus the show makes for a stellar star cast. The two analysts battle it out daily for cases of Mountain Dews. King James is a consistent topic on the show.

Over the years, Sharpe has actively campaigned for James as the GOAT, something his co-panelist Skip finds bizarre, especially being a Michael Jordan devotee. The two panelists throw every statistic in the world to make their cases for the GOAT. The love-hate emotions for James are what makes the show.

During a recent segment on the show, Sharpe narrated an incident of an intruder breaking into his home and holding him hostage with a gun at his head.

Shannon Sharpe recalls being in a hostage situation having a LeBron James connection.

While making his stance on James being the GOAT loud and clear, Sharpe narrated a horrifying incident. The unfortunate situation occurred when an intruder broke into the NFL veteran’s house and pointed the gun at him, asking who’s the GOAT. And would be shot if he took James’ name.

Sharpe’s narration had Skip baffled, who was at the other end of the panel.

“Skip Bayless, LeBron James is the GOAT. Do you understand that? Big G, big O, big A, big T. GOAT That’s what LeBron is, big GOAT, period. Ain’t nobody in front of him, stop asking me that.”

“Skip, I’m gonna tell you a true story, someone broke into the house.”

Sharpe: “True story, somebody broke into my house, pulled a gun to my head and said, ‘who’s the GOAT?’ LeBron James.”

Intruder: “If you say LeBron James one more time I’mma pull this trigger.”

Sharpe: “It’s Goat James! I ain’t afraid to die! I’ll go meet my maker, but I will tell the truth.”

When someone broke into Unc @ShannonSharpe house 😭 Shannon:"Someone broke into my house & put a gun to my head demanding I tell him who the goat was" Intruder:"U say Lebron James I'm pulling this trigger" Shannon:"it's Goat James! I ain't afraid to die! I'll go meet my maker" pic.twitter.com/uYNJU5HX5q — Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) January 16, 2022

Sharpe’s stance on James being the GOAT in such a situation speaks volumes of his conviction and loyalty towards the four-time Finals MVP.

James, who is 37-years of age is playing some of his best basketball. The seventeen-time All-Star is currently averaging 28.8 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 6.5 APG, and is shooting above 50% from the field.